MLB Division Series top plays: Yankees-Guardians, Astros-Mariners

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!

First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday.

Currently, two ALDS Game 3s are underway, as the Houston Astros attempt to sweep the Seattle Mariners on the road in extra innings, while the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians .

Closing things out on FS1 is Game 4 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres . Action will be delayed due to inclement weather, however.

Here are all the top plays from Saturday's action.

Yankees at Guardians (Series tied 1-1)

Hot start

Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor's single brought in Steven Kwan, which gave Cleveland an early 1-0 lead.

Big hit

Kwan stayed in the action with a single that brought in Gabriel Arias and extended Cleveland's lead, 2-0.

Steven Kwan lines an RBI single to extend Cleveland's lead to 2-0 Steven Kwan lines an RBI single off Luis Severino to extend Cleveland Guardians' lead to 2-0 over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Knotted up!

N.Y. tied the game, thanks to a two-run Aaron Judge homer off Triston McKenzie's four-seam fastball.

Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run to tie the game Aaron Judge puts the New York Yankees on the board with a game tying two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Double trouble

The Yankees took the lead, 4-2, with another two-run homer, this one courtesy of Oswaldo Cabrera — his first postseason home run — in the fifth inning.

Astros at Mariners (HOU leads 2-0)

Mariners legend Félix Hernández returned to Seattle to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Park.

Double play!

José Altuve broke his bat on a pop out to Ty France, who then tagged out Martín Maldonado at first base.

Mariners magic

George Kirby pitched seven scoreless innings for Seattle that included five strikeouts and just six hits allowed.

No quit

Seattle continued to pitch lights-out as the game went into extra innings.

Phillies 8, Braves 3 (PHI wins 3-1)

Going, going, gone!

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton stayed in the game after being hit in the elbow by a come-backer, but things got out of hand for Atlanta soon after.

Brandon Marsh smashed a three-run homer off Morton to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

Brandon Marsh's three-run home run to give Phillies a 3-0 lead Brandon Marsh launches a three-run home run off Charlie Morton to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead over the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Morton exits

The Braves' pitcher ended up exiting Saturday's action early. Coach Brian Snitker said X-rays didn't show any structural damage but that he didn't like Morton's warmup and opted to take Morton out for that reason.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton exits Game 4 early Charlie Morton left his start early at the top of the third inning for the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS after being hit in the elbow by a comebacker.

Closing the gap

Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia hit a home run to make it 3-1 in the top of the third inning.

Orlando Arcia hits a solo home run to trim Braves' deficit to 3-1 The Braves trail the Phillies 3-1 after Orlando Arcia hit a solo home run down the left field line.

Inside-the-park HR

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto made it a 4-1 game with a solo inside-the-park home run.

This marked the first postseason inside-the-park homer since the 2017 ALDS. It was also the first inside-the-parker by a catcher in MLB postseason history.

J.T. Realmuto hits an inside-the-park home run J.T. Realmuto laces one off the wall and runs around the bases for a solo inside-the-park home run to give the Phillies a 4-1 lead.

See ya!

Braves first baseman Matt Olson smacked Andrew Bellatti's four-seam fastball over the wall for a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. Just like that, it was a two-run game, 4-2.

Braves trim deficit after Matt Olson drills a solo homer Matt Olson's solo homer trims the Braves' deficit to 4-2 against the Phillies.

Pulling away

Rhys Hoskins, Realmuto and Bryce Harper singled off Atlanta's Raisel Iglesias, driving in three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Phillies lead to 7-2.

Phillies explode for three runs in the sixth innings The Phillies exploded for three runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 7-2.

For good measure

Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud homered in the top of the seventh inning to give Atlanta a boost, making it 7-3.

Travis d'Arnaud launches a solo homer to trim the Braves' deficit Atlanta trails Philadelphia 7-3 after Travis d'Arnaud launched a solo home run.

Tip of the cap

Rookie shortstop Bryson Stott came up with a clutch play for Philadelphia, throwing out Michael Harris at first.

Closing time

Harper hit a home run to close things out and seal the Phillies' victory, causing Citizens Bank Park to erupt.

NLCS bound!

With the win, the Phillies are headed to the NLCS for the first time in more than a decade.

COMING UP:

Dodgers at Padres (SD leads 2-1)

