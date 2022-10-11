Major League Baseball
MLB Division Series teams release 26-man rosters
7 hours ago

Division Series baseball is upon us, and though the wild-card series have ended, the wild action is just beginning. 

The games begin Tuesday afternoon, with teams releasing updated 26-man rosters ahead of their respective first pitches. Let's take a look at the eligible participants for the best-of-five series (Games 4 and 5 are if necessary).

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Game 1: 1:07 p.m. ET/10:07 a.m. PT Tuesday, Oct. 11. TV: FOX

Game 2: 4:35 p.m. ET/1:35 p.m. PT Wednesday, Oct. 12. TV: FOX

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 14. TBD.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 15. TBD. 

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 16. TBD.

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Game 1: 3:37 p.m. ET/12:37 p.m. PT Tuesday, Oct. 11. TV: TBS

Game 2: 3:37 p.m. ET/12:37 p.m. PT Thursday, Oct. 13. TV: TBS

Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 15. TBD.

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 16. TBD.

Game 5: Monday, Oct. 17. TBD.

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

Game 1: 7:37 p.m. ET/4:37 p.m. PT Tuesday, Oct. 11. TV: TBS

Game 2: 7:37 p.m. ET/4:37 p.m. PT Thursday, Oct. 13. TV: TBS

Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 15. TBD.

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 16. TBD.

Game 5: Monday, Oct. 17. TBD.

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers 

Game 1: 9:37 p.m. ET/6:37 p.m. PT Tuesday, Oct. 11. TV: FS1

Game 2: 8:37 p.m. ET/5:37 p.m. PT Wednesday, Oct. 12. TV: FS1

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 14. TBD.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 15. TBD.

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 16. TBD.

