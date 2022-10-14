Major League Baseball MLB Division Series top plays: Phillies lead Braves; Guardians top Yankees 48 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!

The Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New York Yankees in a hard-fought Game 2 of the ALDS, which was postponed from Thursday due to inclement weather. The series is now tied 1-1 heading into Saturday.

Elsewhere, the first of Friday's two NLDS Game 3s takes center stage on FS1, as the Philadelphia Phillies lead the Atlanta Braves, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the San Diego Padres tonight (8:37 p.m. ET).

Here are all the top plays from Friday's action.

Braves at Phillies (Series tied 1-1)

In the zone

For the first time since 2011, postseason baseball was going down in Philly, and the home team started off with a bang.

After allowing just one hit in the first inning, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola struck out the side in the second inning to keep things scoreless.

Offense clicking

The Phillies' bats came to life in the third inning.

Shortstop Bryson Stott crushed a doubled to right field, bringing in Brandon Marsh to give Philadelphia an early 1-0 lead.

Heating up

Then, Atlanta intentionally walked Kyle Schwarber, but that plan quickly backfired when Rhys Hoskins hit a home run, bringing in Stott and Schwarber with him. Just like that, the Phillies took a 4-0 lead.

Going, going, gone!

Bryce Harper gave the Phillies another boost with a two-run homer to close out the third inning.

Guardians 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Hot start

New York came out swinging — literally — in this one. In the bottom of the first inning, Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton homered to right field, bringing in Gleyber Torres with him for an early 2-0 lead.

Closing the gap

Andrés Giménez's single to right field allowed Josh Naylor to score, bringing the Guardians within one run.

With bases loaded, Cleveland had a chance to take the lead, but Yankees starter Nestor Cortes had other plans. He came up with a clutch play get N.Y. off the field with its lead intact.

Knotted up

The Guardians tied things up in the fifth inning when Amed Rosario homered to center field.

Right on the money

Guardians pitcher Trevor Stephan — a former Yankees prospect — continued his dominant performance against his former team, as Cleveland kept things even through the seventh inning.

Free baseball!

Jameson Taillon entered the game for the Yankees in the top of the 10th inning, but things didn't go as planned.

José Ramírez hit a shallow fly to left and then advanced to third on a throwing error by Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson.

When it rains, it pours

Ramírez scored on the next at-bat, courtesy of a single from Oscar Gonzalez. Just like that, Cleveland took a 3-2 lead with no outs and momentum on its side.

It didn't stay a one-run game for long, as Gonzalez got home shortly after to make it 4-2, and things ended there.

COMING UP:

Dodgers at Padres (Series tied 1-1)

