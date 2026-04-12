Red Sox' Carlos Narváez Wins 'King of the Diamond' as Team Clicks on All Cylinders vs. Cards

Carlos Narváez helped the Boston Red Sox secure a season-high seven runs in their 7–1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. After a night defined by a five-run ninth-inning surge, the Red Sox catcher stood out as a central force behind the victory.

FOX Sports lead MLB analyst John Smoltz rewarded that performance by naming Narváez his latest "King of the Diamond" award winner.

Narváez played well behind the plate, but he made sure to make an impact on offense even in the lower half of the batting order. He was able to go 2-for-4 on the night and scored one of the five runs in the ninth inning.

"We needed this game," Narváez told Smoltz in the postgame conversation. "Of course, we had a close game until that ninth inning, but the message inside was to grind out at-bats. They got really good pitching. We haven’t hit how we expected, but grinding out at-bats, taking good pitches and long counts."

The Red Sox struggled for the majority of the night, but were finally able to break through against reliever Matt Svanson in the ninth, as he gave up all five runs and allowed Boston to turn a quiet offensive performance into a decisive surge.

"Eventually, something happened," Narváez said. "We saw that happen in the last inning. We grind out at bats and keep the lineup moving. I’m glad we had the big stretch at the end."

Even with his offense coming alive, it was what he could get out of starting pitcher Ranger Suárez that earned him Smoltz’s recognition.

After a 20-pitch first inning, Suárez settled in and took control. He finished with six scoreless innings, striking out six Cardinals while allowing just two hits.

"Mixing everything and trying to use every pitch like trying to go to the corner zone up away and in," Narváez said. "He can go any pitch, any count, any location. So that’s what Ranger does. I know he was off to a slow start like everyone here, but he’s a superstar."

Even while speaking with Smoltz after the game, Narváez made it clear just how special Suárez can be. Despite being named the King of the Diamond, he deflected attention away from himself and instead highlighted Suárez, who delivered one of his best performances of the season.

"He always showed up," Narváez said. "It was always about time and he was locked in today and he executed every spot. Super happy for him to get back on track."



