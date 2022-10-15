MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!
First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday.
Currently, the first of two ALDS Game 3s is underway, as the Houston Astros attempt to sweep the Seattle Mariners on the road, followed by the New York Yankees taking on the Cleveland Guardians (7:37 p.m. ET).
Closing things out on FS1 is Game 4 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres (9:37 p.m. ET).
Here are all the top plays from Saturday's action.
Astros at Mariners (HOU leads 2-0)
Mariners legend Félix Hernández returned to Seattle to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Park.
Double play!
José Altuve broke his bat on a pop out to Ty France, who then tagged out Martín Maldonado at first base.
Mariners magic
George Kirby pitched seven scoreless innings for Seattle that included five strikeouts and just six hits allowed.
Stay tuned for updates.
Phillies 8, Braves 3 (PHI wins 3-1)
Going, going, gone!
Braves pitcher Charlie Morton stayed in the game after being hit in the elbow by a come-backer, but things got out of hand for Atlanta soon after.
Brandon Marsh smashed a three-run homer off Morton to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
Morton exits
The Braves' pitcher ended up exiting Saturday's action early. Coach Brian Snitker said X-rays didn't show any structural damage but that he didn't like Morton's warmup and opted to take Morton out for that reason.
Closing the gap
Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia hit a home run to make it 3-1 in the top of the third inning.
Inside-the-park HR
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto made it a 4-1 game with a solo inside-the-park home run.
This marked the first postseason inside-the-park homer since the 2017 ALDS. It was also the first inside-the-parker by a catcher in MLB postseason history.
See ya!
Braves first baseman Matt Olson smacked Andrew Bellatti's four-seam fastball over the wall for a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. Just like that, it was a two-run game, 4-2.
Pulling away
Rhys Hoskins, Realmuto and Bryce Harper singled off Atlanta's Raisel Iglesias, driving in three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Phillies lead to 7-2.
For good measure
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud homered in the top of the seventh inning to give Atlanta a boost, making it 7-3.
Tip of the cap
Rookie shortstop Bryson Stott came up with a clutch play for Philadelphia, throwing out Michael Harris at first.
Closing time
Harper hit a home run to close things out and seal the Phillies' victory, causing Citizens Bank Park to erupt.
NLCS bound!
With the win, the Phillies are headed to the NLCS for the first time in more than a decade.
COMING UP:
Yankees at Guardians (Series tied 1-1)
Dodgers at Padres (SD leads 2-1)