The Milwaukee Brewers win FOX Sports' Ultimate MLB Fan Bracket Vote

Brewers fans have one more thing to be excited about beyond Opening Day on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Brewers edged the Tampa Bay Rays in the FOX Sports Ultimate MLB Fan Bracket and were subsequently crowned the best fan base in baseball.

More than 50,000 votes were cast in the finals matchup between Milwaukee and Tampa Bay, and unfortunately, the Rays had to settle for second-best once again after falling short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the last season's World Series.

Tampa Bay reeled in 46.9% of the vote compared to 53.1% for the Brewers.

Despite the defeat, the Rays franchise took time to thank its supporters.

Milwaukee, on the other hand, went into celebration mode, finally earning the fan bracket title after making it to the Final Four in back-to-back years.

The only other franchise to accomplish that feat is the Chicago White Sox, whom the Brewers defeated in the semifinals by a margin of 0.4%.

The quarterfinal round wasn't smooth sailing for Milwaukee, either, as the Brewers had to knock off the defending champion Atlanta Braves to punch their ticket forward.

But the fan and team engagement were there from start to finish, and upon claiming the title, the Brewers won the right to place a billboard proclaiming their superiority in any other MLB locale.

The best part? The team wants the fans' help deciding where the billboard should reside – though we have a sneaking suspicion it'll make its way to the Windy City.

Congratulations to the Brewers and their fans!

Choose wisely.

