Major League Baseball
Mike Trout's home run streak ends at 7 games
Major League Baseball

Mike Trout's home run streak ends at 7 games

55 mins ago

Angels star Mike Trout’s streak of consecutive games hitting a home run ended at seven, one shy of the major league record, as Los Angeles lost to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. 

Trout went 0 for 3 with three routine flyballs and a walk. The three-time AL MVP was chasing the mark of eight straight games with a home run, set by the Pirates' Dale Long in 1956 and matched by the Yankees' Don Mattingly in 1987 and the Mariners' Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.

Trout faced rookie Cody Morris in his first two at-bats. He flew out to center in the first and drew a four-pitch walk in the third with a runner on second.

Trout batted against Kirk McCarty, another rookie, in the fifth and flew out to center on a 3-2 pitch after the first three pitches were balls. Trout flew out to right against James Karinchak on a 2-1 pitch in the eighth.

After the game, Trout admitted that the record was on his mind in his final at-bat.

"The first three at-bats I wasn’t (thinking about it), but my last one I was," Trout told reporters. "I’m not gonna lie. That’s the nature of the thing, I guess. When I think home run, not good. As you saw. Chasing pitches. I was just amped up too much. Guess I got to start a new streak."

Trout even recognized that thinking about the record was unavoidable entering Tuesday's game.

"I’ve been thinking about it, for sure," Trout said. "Everyone has been texting me. You guys are asking me all these questions. It’s kind of hard not to."

In his final at-bat on Tuesday, Trout fouled off a pitch that was on the outside edge of the strike zone before chasing a pitch that was high for the flyout. 

"That’s baseball," Trout said. "There were a few pitches I could have hit. Just timing was a little off. Just got a little too big."

Trout was the first AL player with a seven-game home run streak since the Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales in 2018. The Reds' Joey Votto homered in seven straight last season from July 24-30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Aaron Judge home run tracker: 5 away from breaking AL record
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge home run tracker: 5 away from breaking AL record

1 hour ago
MLB Playoff Watch: Dodgers set to clinch division as Mets and Braves battle
Major League Baseball

MLB Playoff Watch: Dodgers set to clinch division as Mets and Braves battle

2 hours ago
Can the New York Mets fix their flaws before the playoffs?
Major League Baseball

Can the New York Mets fix their flaws before the playoffs?

5 hours ago
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Dodgers first to clinch
Major League Baseball

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Dodgers first to clinch

6 hours ago
The MLB pitch clock rocks: How it works and why it will be great for baseball
Major League Baseball

The MLB pitch clock rocks: How it works and why it will be great for baseball

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes