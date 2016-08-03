Mets-Yankees preview BY foxsports • August 3, 2016 share facebook twitter reddit link

NEW YORK -- A new era for the New York Yankees will continue unfolding Wednesday night, when the Subway Series shifts to Yankee Stadium as the Yankees host the New York Mets in the opener of a two-game series.

Shortly after the Mets salvaged a split of the two-game series at Citi Field on Tuesday night with a 7-1 win over the Yankees, the Scranton Times reported that Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre catcher Gary Sanchez will be promoted to the Yankees in time to play Wednesday.

While manager Joe Girardi refused to confirm or deny the report, the Scranton Times reported Sanchez was seen hugging teammates following Scranton/Wilkes-Barres game on Tuesday night.

The promotion of Sanchez will be just the latest in a stunning series of moves that have transformed the Yankees from a middling wild card contender into a team in the midst of a full-on rebuild. The Yankees traded four key players -- outfielder Carlos Beltran, hard-throwing relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller and starting pitcher Ivan Nova -- in the week leading up to Monday's trade deadline.

Should Sanchez start at catcher, he will form an all-rookie battery with right-hander Chad Green, who replaced Nova in the rotation. Green is scheduled to oppose Mets left-hander Steven Matz.

The most recognizable (or infamous) Yankee player remains, but how much longer will Alex Rodriguez get to watch the youth movement take place?

ESPNNewYork.com reported late Tuesday that the 41-year-old Rodriguez, who has started just once in the last 10 games and flew out as a pinch-hitter to end Tuesday's game, is not expected to be cut to make room for Sanchez.

But everyone involved realizes Rodriguez's at-bats are growing sparser, if not his days in the pinstripes altogether. Rodriguez, who is four homers shy of 700 for his career, is owed $20 million next season in the final year of his contract.

"We've been looking for opportunities to get him into games," Girardi said Tuesday afternoon. "I'll continue to look for ways. But it could mean (less playing time) because we talked about maybe calling some younger kids up and giving some at-bats to other people."

Said Rodriguez: I know that the organization has a brighter future today than it did last week, and hopefully I'm part of that equation. But if not, I can accept it very clearly."

The Mets, meanwhile, will hope to unveil a revamped lineup Wednesday, when new right fielder Jay Bruce makes his second start for the club and Yoenis Cespedes is expected to return to action as the designated hitter in the American League ballpark.

"One of the things we told Jay is, look, you're not the savior," Mets manager Terry Collins said Tuesday afternoon. "You're a big, big piece. But tomorrow night, when we get Ces (Cespedes) back in there, I'll tell you what, that's going to be a unique-looking lineup with those big bats in the middle."

Cespedes, who missed Sunday and Monday's games due to a right quad strain, delivered a pinch-hit RBI infield single during a four-run seventh inning off Masahiro Tanaka Tuesday. Bruce, whom the Mets acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, went 0-for-4 in his debut Tuesday.

Bruce, who leads the National League with 80 RBIs, admitted he was a bit jittery Tuesday and looked forward to relaxing a bit more on Wednesday.

"It's good to be a little nervous," Bruce said. "I enjoyed it. I'm going to get more and more comfortable, settle in here (and) make this home."

in this topic Major League Baseball