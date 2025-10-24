Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays Announce 2025 World Series Rosters
It's here.
The 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays commences on Friday night, and FOX is the exclusive home of the Fall Classic.
Both teams announced their respective 26-man rosters for the World Series on Friday morning:
Los Angeles Dodgers' Roster
Catchers
Infielders
Outfielders
Infield/Outfield
Designated Hitter/Pitcher
Pitchers
- Anthony Banda
- Jack Dreyer
- Tyler Glasnow
- Edgardo Henriquez
- Clayton Kershaw
- Will Klein
- Roki Sasaki
- Emmet Sheehan
- Blake Snell
- Blake Treinen
- Justin Wrobleski
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Toronto Blue Jays' Roster
Catchers
Infielders
- Addison Barger
- Bo Bichette (hasn't played since Sept. 6)
- Ernie Clement
- Ty France
- Andres Gimenez
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Outfielders
Pitchers
- Chris Bassitt
- Shane Bieber
- Seranthony Dominguez
- Braydon Fisher
- Mason Fluharty
- Kevin Gausman
- Jeff Hoffman
- Eric Lauer
- Brendon Little
- Max Scherzer
- Louis Varland
- Trey Yesavage
Game 1 Starters: Blake Snell (Dodgers) vs. Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays)
For a detailed look at the stars, role players and wild cards on the World Series rosters, check out FOX Sports' tiered rankings of these players.
