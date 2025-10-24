Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays Announce 2025 World Series Rosters
Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays Announce 2025 World Series Rosters

Updated Oct. 24, 2025 11:58 a.m. ET

It's here.

The 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays commences on Friday night, and FOX is the exclusive home of the Fall Classic.

Both teams announced their respective 26-man rosters for the World Series on Friday morning:

Los Angeles Dodgers' Roster

Catchers

Infielders

Outfielders

Infield/Outfield

Designated Hitter/Pitcher

Pitchers

Toronto Blue Jays' Roster

Catchers

Infielders

Outfielders

Pitchers

Game 1 Starters: Blake Snell (Dodgers) vs. Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays)

For a detailed look at the stars, role players and wild cards on the World Series rosters, check out FOX Sports' tiered rankings of these players.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers
Toronto Blue Jays
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times

How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes