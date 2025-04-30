Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Royals' Noah Cameron makes storybook debut Updated May. 1, 2025 9:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball :

Noah Cameron toys with a no-hitter for his childhood team

Cameron had only been waiting for this day for most of his life. The 25-year-old grew up a Royals fan and dreamed of being an MLB player since he was 4 years old and Zack Greinke once waved at him at Kauffman Stadium.

His moment finally came on Wednesday after he was called up from Triple-A to fill in for Cole Ragans against the Rays. And Cameron proved he was more than ready. The lefty mostly breezed through his first six innings without allowing a hit (though, he gave up a few walks and an error by Cavan Biggio allowed another runner on base).

Heading into the seventh inning, Cameron was toying with a historic debut. Only one pitcher, Bumpus Jones in 1892 — obviously it was more than a century ago, since his name was Bumpus Jones — has ever thrown a no-hitter in his major league debut. Three others, including Tyler Gilbert in 2021, have done so in their first ever start.

Alas, Curtis Mead singled to left field with one out in the seventh inning. Still, Cameron had a debut to remember: one hit, five walks and three strikeouts in 6.1 innings. He threw 79 pitches, 46 of which were strikes.

And, though he may not have gotten the no-hitter, he did get his first win in the majors.

Jesse Winker, new dog dad? (we hope anyway)

People have been bringing dogs to baseball games for years — and no, that's not a reference to Marge Schott and her Saint Bernards. But it's turned into a bit of a phenomenon in recent years, with many clubs holding "Bark at the Park" events multiple times in a season and teaming up with local animal shelters to support pet adoption.

On Wednesday night, the Mets had their first dog-friendly outing of the year, and pregame, Jesse Winker (and his daughter) made a connection with one sweet pup:

You better have adopted that dog, Jesse!

Even if the Mets lost to the Diamondbacks, just look how appreciative this handsome pupper is to be hanging out with his humans at the game:

The Rockies won a game!

It probably shouldn't be filed under news you can use that a baseball team won a game in April, but the Rockies haven't been a normal baseball team in 2025. They defeated the Braves, 2-1, earning their fifth win of the season in the process. This allowed them to avoid joining the 1988 Orioles as the only other team since 1901 to lose 26 of their first 30 games.

Hey, at this point Colorado should take any win they can get, even if it's just of the "we're only the second-worst in modern history!" variety.

Blue Jays come back from down 6-0

We might be living in an era of low batting averages and tons of strikeouts, but it's also a time where practically no lead is safe. And that's thanks to homers. So many homers. The Blue Jays gave us a great example of this on Wednesday night against the Red Sox, as they were down 6-0 in the sixth inning, and then suddenly they were in a position to win.

Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring George Springer, and Alejandro Kirk would follow that with a solo shot, cutting Boston's lead in half. Anthony Santander would then hit a three-run jack in the seventh, tying up the game at 6-6, where things would stay until the bottom of the 10th inning, where the Jays would score their lone non-homer run of the day with a walkoff single by Alejandro Kirk:

That's a big win to close April out with, given that Toronto struggled a bit in the month, while the Red Sox are still trying to find their footing, but sat three games up on the Jays in the AL East. Toronto is a game closer now, though, still trying to get back over .500.

It's not even May 4th yet you guys

If you're looking for context here outside of that this happened at a Twins-Guardians game, then our apologies, but there might not be any to give that's better than just hitting play on whatever is going on here.

