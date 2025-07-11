Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Pete Crow-Armstrong's Two Homers Made Midseason History Published Jul. 11, 2025 10:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

PCA joined some elite company

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit just 10 home runs in 2024, but something has unlocked for him in his second full season in the bigs. After a dual-dinger Thursday against the Twins, the Cubs’ outfielder now has 25 home runs on the season.

That 25th put PCA in some rarefied air, historically, as he became just the third player in MLB history to put up 25 homers and 25 stolen bases before the All-Star break — Crow-Armstrong already had 27 steals in 31 attempts — joining Bobby Bonds (1973) and Eric Davis (1987).

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Crow-Armstrong is the third to pull this off before the break, but he’s the fourth-fastest player to the achievement in MLB history. This was his 92nd game of the season: Bonds achieved the feat in 91, and Davis in just 69 games. The other? Alfonso Soriano, who also pulled it off in 91 games in 2002, but after the All-Star break. In ‘02, Soriano didn’t suit up for his 91st game of the season until July 18, in part because the All-Star Game was on July 9 and the season didn’t begin until April.

What’s next for Pete Crow-Armstrong? He’s got a fantastic shot at 30/30, of course — just 47 players have ever managed that much, and he's just five homers and three steals shy — and given he’s a little more than halfway through the season, 40/40 is a distinct possibility, as well. There have been far fewer of those: Jose Canseco in 1988, Barry Bonds in 1996, Alex Rodriguez in 1998, Alfonso Soriano in 2006, Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2023 — when he hit 41 homers with an MLB-leading 73 steals — and Shohei Ohtani’s 2024, which was actually the first (and only) 50/50 season. Either way, Crow-Armstrong can enter into an elite club, but just how elite depends on how many dingers and steals he’s got left in him.

Orioles sweep doubleheader against Mets

Tough day at work for the Mets on Thursday, but a great one for the Orioles: they took both games of their doubleheader against New York, 7-3 and 3-1. The first of those was a bit less dramatic as the 7-3 score implies, with the O’s answering the Mets’ two-run first-inning with a three-run second and then never looking back. The game originally scheduled for Thursday, though? That one had the Orioles down 1-0 in the eighth inning. Then pinch-hitter Gunnar Henderson stepped to the plate against Ryne Stanek.

The Orioles would add on another on a Ramón Laureano sac fly, and the Mets never responded. While the NL East-leading Phillies didn’t play on Thursday, the Mets still lost a full game in the standings by virtue of dropping both contests against the Orioles, and now sit 1.5 back.

Yankees battle back from no-hitter to walk-off win

The Yankees’ bats were quiet through the first seven innings of Thursday's game against the Mariners, as Bryan Woo carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the eighth inning, while his team had given him five runs of support to that point.

In the eighth, though, Jazz Chisholm Jr., the first batter of the inning, knocked a single in the gap between the first and second baseman.

That kick-started a rally, with catcher Austin Wells eventually knocking in Chisholm on a sacrifice fly. Two batters later, Giancarlo Stanton pinch-hit for Jorbit Vivas, and jacked an opposite-field two-run home run, putting the Yankees within striking distance.

In the bottom of the ninth, Wells came up big again with a two-out single that scored Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice to tie the game up, 5-5, and send it to extras. In the bottom of the 10th, a pair of walks loaded the bases for Aaron Judge, who could have met the moment and hit his 350th career home run on a walk-off grand slam. Instead, he went a bit more lo-fi than that with a sac fly to center field that gave Anthony Volpe just enough time to dive around Mariners' catch Cal Raleigh's tag, and the Yankees the 6-5, come-from-behind victory.

Padres homer their way to 50th win

As part of a big night for some teams on the wild card bubble, the Padres finally reached their 50th win of the season. They did so thanks to the power of Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., who both managed to go deep. Tatis’ shot was pretty clearly gone off the bat, a no-doubt blast to center:

Machado’s wasn’t a towering blast, no, but it was even more obviously gone, as he ripped a laser into the second deck video board that took about three-and-a-half seconds to hit the stands.

Tatis actually almost went deep twice in the game, but he hit this one with a little bit less oomph to a slightly deeper part of center field, giving Jake McCarthy a chance to reel it in. Which he did:

The Padres still won 4-3, however, and with the Giants having a day off, gained half-a-game on them in the wild card standings: San Diego is still half-a-game back, entering their weekend series with the Phillies.

Red Sox win 7th straight, 50th of 2025

The Red Sox have the longest current win streak in MLB, and just bumped it up another game by completing a sweep of the Rays on Thursday. While the Sox are still in fourth place in the AL East, they’re now just half-a-game back of Tampa Bay, owing to having one more game in the loss column and the same number of wins.

The difference for Boston was rookie Marcelo Mayer, and his plate appearance in the seventh inning. It would end with a double that drove in Trevor Story and cut the Rays’ lead to 3-2, but despite not being a hit that tied things up or put the Sox ahead, manager Alex Cora called it Mayer’s " Probably [his] best at-bat of the season " for the patience he displayed in waiting for the pitch he could drive like he ended up doing.

It did end up being a key hit for other reasons, too: Ceddanne Rafaela would drive in both Romy Gonzalez and Mayer with a two-run single to center later in that inning, giving the Sox what proved to be the game-winning run.

The Red Sox are in possession of the third AL wild card, and after Thursday sit just one game up on the Mariners — the Yankees sweep pushed Seattle down in those standings, and allowed their rivals in Boston to rise up. There’s no time to worry about that sort of thing happening when you’re busy chasing down the Blue Jays for the AL East lead, of course.

Miller throws 104 mph

This one seems pretty self-explanatory. The Athletics’ Mason Miller threw 104 mph on Thursday. One hundred and four miles per hour. Pretty fast!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball

share