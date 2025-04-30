Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Daulton Varsho, how did you make that catch?! Published Apr. 30, 2025 10:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Daulton Varsho trips, then turns into Daredevil

The Red Sox had no trouble scoring runs against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Wilyer Abreu crushed a three-run homer, while Jarren Duran, Alex Bregman, Kristian Campbell and Rafael Devers all had solo shots as Boston cruised to a 10-2 win.

Duran only had that one hit, but he could have had another if not for the Daredevil stylings of Daulton Varsho.

In the fourth inning, Duran sent a ball to deep center field. As Varsho was trying to track the ball, the 28-year-old then tripped over his own feet. Embarrassing, right?

Then he did an awkward sideways roll, like a preschooler in tumbling class. Still kind of embarrassing, but at least he was trying to save face.

And then, while kneeling on the warning track, he stuck his glove out backwards and somehow, despite not being able to see what he was doing, snagged the ball based on pure instinct. OK Daulton "Matt Murdock" Varsho, no need to show off.

Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho stumbles, recovers and makes a catch robbing Jarren Duran of a base hit

Even more amazingly, that was Varsho's 2025 debut! He sat out the first month of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Last year, Varsho earned his first Gold Glove. He might have just earned his second based on that play alone.

Mets put on a Gold Glove show, all in one inning

Varsho's heroics overshadowed a defensive gem of the inning for the Mets in their 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

In the top of the fourth inning, Randal Grichuk blasted the ball to third base. A diving Mark Vientos wasn't able to field it cleanly, but he did deflect the ball right into the glove of Francisco Lindor, who fired a perfect strike to Pete Alonso for the out.

Pitcher David Peterson looked stunned, but appreciative.

The next batter was Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who smacked a slider that looked destined to fall into the gap between left and center field. But Tyrone Taylor was flying as soon as the ball made contact, covering a lot of ground in very little time at all, and made a spectacular diving grab — and on his mom's birthday! Happy birthday, mom.

Peterson celebrated, still looking a bit incredulous.

Finally, Eugenio Suarez came to the plate and hit a rocket to Lindor, who snared it off the hop and got the ball to Alonso with plenty of time to spare.

The Mets headed to the dugout and surprisingly, Peterson's head didn't explode like that scene from "Scanners."

Phillies win on a walk-off wild pitch in a wild ninth inning

On Sunday, we saw the Giants walk off the Rangers, courtesy of a Little League home run. Two days later, the Phillies also scored the winning run in a way reminiscent of youth baseball: on a wild pitch.

With two outs and Bryson Stott on third, Nats closer Kyle Finnegan missed the plate badly, leading to Stott's slide home and Finnegan's second blown game of the season.

Bryson Stott scores on a wild pitch from Kyle Finnegan, securing the Phillies' 7-6 win over Nationals

It was an eventful ninth inning all around. Nathaniel Lowe's three-run dinger — only one of those runs was earned — in the top of the frame pulled the Nats ahead 6-5. In the bottom of the ninth, Johan Rojas sent a fly ball to right field with runners on second and third. Dylan Crews was waiting for it, then threw a laser to the plate.

If catcher Keibert Ruiz had fielded the ball cleanly, then Alec Bohm would've been out, game over. Ruiz did not field it cleanly.

Three pitches later, he couldn't corral Finnegan's splitter either, and then it really was game over.

Ohtani's Dad Strength is here

Shohei Ohtani is now the father of a newborn, and you know what that means: dad strength. Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts is a true believer, and he's been waiting for Ohtani to unleash it. Ohtani, though, has scuffled a bit since the birth of his daughter, which mostly reminds of another dad-related item worth considering: dad fatigue. Maybe Ohtani has just been a little tired lately, you know? That would explain his .125 average as a dad since coming back from parental leave.

Ohtani must have gotten a good night's sleep before Tuesday's game, at least, as he was finally able to put his newfound dad strength on display with a homer:

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani smacks a leadoff homer vs. Marlins

Sure, maybe Ohtani just scuffled like normal, and now he's hitting a homer like normal with his already prodigious strength, but it's much more fun to imagine he's tapped into some new wellspring of power that opposing pitchers have to be worried about from here on out.

deGrom is (finally) a winner again

Poor Jacob deGrom. He has all the talent in the world, except for the ability to stay healthy, and it's cost him for the last few years. deGrom threw over 200 innings in a season in three consecutive years from 2017 through 2019, then another 68 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Since then, he's thrown a combined 230 frames and made just 41 starts.

All that time off of the mound means deGrom hasn't picked up a win in ages. In over two years, in fact. He last won a game on April 23, 2023, then underwent Tommy John surgery shortly afterward – deGrom returned to the mound in 2024 for three starts in which he didn't pick up a dub, and was win-less in 2025… until Tuesday night.

Facing off against the Athletics – the last team he picked up a win against over two years ago now – deGrom threw six innings with seven strikeouts, scattering four hits without walking a single A's batter. Not that the Rangers needed that level of dominance from him in a game they'd win 15-2, but hey, better to be safe than sorry and hold your opponent scoreless while you can, just in case.

