José Siri, Yermín Mercedes, Robinson Cano star in LIDOM playoffs

By Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman

FOX Sports MLB Writers

The MLB lockout can pound sand.

Prepare yourselves, friends, for a month of absolutely fantastic Dominican Winter League playoff action. If you’re completely unfamiliar with LIDOM (that’s the nifty acronym we’ll use throughout), that’s fine. We’re here to walk you through it.

As you know, MLB doesn’t play during the winter. But believe it or not, other countries like baseball, too — perhaps none more than the Dominican Republic. So back in the early 20th century, Dominicans started their own teams and, eventually, their own league. The full story of LIDOM is more complex and more tied to the country’s tumultuous history than we have time to explain here, but know that nowadays, the league consists of six teams, four of which (Licey, Águilas, Estrellas and Gigantes) have qualified for the round-robin playoffs, which started on Monday.

Round-robin playoffs? Yeah, buddy. The structure of this thing is funky. The four playoff teams play one another six times for a total of 18 games. The bottom two teams are then finished for the year, and the top two advance to the best-of-nine championship series, which takes place in late January.

It’s an enthralling watch, even if you don’t know all the players and even if you don’t understand the Spanish broadcast commentary. The games are low-scoring and close, the fan environment is raucous and magnificent, and the stakes of the whole thing are incredibly high. Simply put: Many Dominican fans and players care more about this than the World Series. It all makes for a must-see baseball spectacle — maybe not the game at its highest level but certainly at its most thrilling.

One of the coolest parts of LIDOM (which you can have a ton of fun imagining for MLB ) is that before the playoffs begin, the qualified teams are able to bolster their rosters with players from the two teams that didn’t make the playoffs.

Yes, you read that right. It’s as if the Dodgers could select Cedric Mullins from the last-place Orioles (or pick a superstar on the bad team of your choosing) just for the postseason. Players on the two eliminated teams — Leones del Escogido and Toros del Este this year — need to opt in to the round-robin draft in order to be selected, and most guys do.

For example, Estrellas selected Fernando Rodney (more on him later) from Escogido in last week’s draft, so he’ll get to keep pitching this winter. You can see the results of this year’s round-robin draft right here .

So come on aboard! It’s not like there’s anything else to do in early January. Quit complaining about the baseball-less winter, and get into the LIDOM spirit. After all, you can watch all the games on MLB.TV.

To get you prepared for the playoffs, we’re running through the guys on each team you probably already know, the guys you need to know, how good the team is and why you should root for them. (One final note: Roster movement in LIDOM is particularly unpredictable and chaotic, so there’s no guarantee that all the players mentioned here will play all the way through the round robin.)

To the teams!

GIGANTES DEL CIBAO (23-17)

Guys you already know

DH Juan Francisco: Last seen in the big leagues with Toronto in 2014, Francisco is the literal Home Run King in LIDOM, with a whopping 112 career long balls in more than 650 LIDOM games (postseason included). He led the league in RBIs in the regular season, and he wears No. 111 because he can.

1B Ronald Guzman: Guzman was the regular-season league MVP last winter but played in only the final regular-season game this year after spending most of 2021 recovering from knee surgery. He could be an enormous addition for this team.

2B Hanser Alberto: Alberto’s 53 hits were far and away the most of any player in the regular season. His power is certainly limited, but his pure hitting ability is about as good as it gets in this league.

OF Jose Siri: The electric outfielder had some thrilling highlights during the Astros’ run in October, and now he’s back with Gigantes doing the same. He’s one of the most exciting players in the league.

OF Marcell Ozuna: Ozuna, who missed most of the 2021 MLB season after being placed on administrative leave following an arrest for domestic violence, is playing with Gigantes for the first time since 2015. Back in the shortened 2020 season, Ozuna was a top-five hitter in the world, which means he’s a remarkably good hitter for this league.

Guys you need to know

LHP Raul Valdes: It’s possible you recall Valdes from his brief stint in MLB from 2010-14, but all you need to know now is that the 44-year-old southpaw has been dicing up poor LIDOM hitters with low-80s junk for multiple winters. He’s one of the best starters in the league and was Gigantes’ first pick from Toros in the round-robin draft.

RHP Huascar Brazoban: Last seen in affiliated ball with Colorado in 2017, the 32-year-old Brazoban has been nails out of the ‘pen for Gigantes and often appears in the seventh or eighth inning.

RHP Anthony Carter: These playoffs feature three iconic closers with lengthy LIDOM histories (Wirfin Obispo, Jairo Asencio, Neftali Feliz) ... and Carter, who joined Gigantes after spending the past two winters with Toros. The 35-year-old never reached MLB but has been in professional baseball since 2006 and is the closer for first-place Gigantes going for a title run.

INF Jordany Valdespin: The league MVP two winters ago with Toros, the former Mets utilityman was traded to Gigantes before this season but hasn’t played all that much due to injury. He could be an X-factor if he’s healthy and playing well.

OF Moises Sierra: He might never have established himself as much more than a fourth outfielder in MLB, but Sierra is in his 14th consecutive winter playing for Gigantes and is still one of the team's best hitters.

Team summary: Because they play in the only hitter-friendly ballpark in the league, Gigantes' lineup is usually built to smash dingers. This is fun, but they're often foiled by their own poor pitching and defense. They are much more balanced this time around, though, especially the bullpen, which has been uncharacteristically and stunningly reliable.

Why you should root for them: Gigantes has the smallest fan base in LIDOM, which makes them an easy team to pull for as a casual fan popping in, even if they did finish first in the regular season. They also have the longest championship drought in LIDOM, though their most recent title was only seven seasons ago (yes, all six teams have won in the past decade). Another vital detail: Their trainer is named Keito Homma, and he has an incredible YouTube channel where he vlogs every single Gigantes game, including live reaction shots. The content should continue to be excellent if Gigantes can keep the run going.

ESTRELLAS ORIENTALES (22-18)

Guys you already know

2B Robinson Cano: Cano is easily one of the top seven Dominican hitters ever — you can rank him, Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz, Sammy Sosa, Adrián Beltré and Vladimir Guerrero Sr. behind Albert Pujols in any order you want — and here he is: 39 years old, coming off a second PED suspension and still swingin’ it in winter ball. They love him in the DR, particularly in his hometown of San Pedro De Macoris, where Estrellas plays.

RHP Fernando Rodney: The eternal, arrow-shooting Rodney was the best reliever in the Mexican League this year. He followed that with a great first half of the season with Escogido, sitting mid-90s and racking up saves at age 44. But then the wheels completely fell off down the stretch, his velo dipped into the high 80s, and he almost single-handedly botched Leones’ season. Maybe he’ll emerge from the Christmas break rejuvenated after Estrellas took him in the redraft, but don’t expect to see Rodney in any high-leverage situations — for now.

OF Junior Lake: The big "Remember Some Guys" Cubs prospect has settled into a solid, respectable career as a corner OF masher. This is his 10th full season with Estrellas, and he's the heart of the team.

SS Jeremy Peña: Carlos Correa’s replacement in Houston and a top-100 prospect in baseball, Peña is really, really good for this league and will carry a lot of the offensive load for Estrellas.

Guys you need to know

RHP Radhames Liz: Liz was an Orioles prospect in the mid-2000s who threw hard but never threw enough strikes. He has pitched all over, including in Mexico, Taiwan and Korea. He’s somehow still throwing mid-90s as a 38-year-old and was one of the league’s best pitchers this year.

RHP Dusten Knight: Knight is a backflipping Orioles minor-league reliever who is MONEY in this league. (Backflipping? Yes, backflipping.) He has an average fastball and a devastating changeup that no one can touch.

RHP Wirfin Obispo: A crossfiring legend, this cat throws across his body more than anyone else I’ve ever seen. He has also been around forever, still throws in the low-to-mid-90s and is top-10 in LIDOM career saves.

RHP Edwin Uceta: This season’s LIDOM Rookie of the Year is a former Dodgers prospect who got roster-crunched onto the Diamondbacks via a DFA. He's probably a No. 5 starter in the big leagues, so he carved in LIDOM.

LHP Andy Otero: Otero is a diminutive, soft-tossing, 29-year-old Panamanian who pitches like he’s 45. He had an argument for pitcher of the year.

Team summary: Estrellas looked like the best team for a lot of the year, and they have the best pitching in the league, hands down. But a handful of their key hitters left during the regular season, which led to a late-season slide and put a lot of pressure on the rotation.

Why you should root for them: Fernando Tatis Sr. is their manager, so if they make a run, we’ll definitely see Fernando Jr. at the games. (He has played in LIDOM before but probably won’t this year).

TIGRES DEL LICEY (21-19)

Guys you already know:

C/DH Yermín Mercedes: Oh yeah, you know the vibes. It’s the squat White Sox slugger who took over MLB in April before pitchers started game-planning him and he melted into a puddle and got jettisoned to Triple-A! He’s back playing in LIDOM for the eighth consecutive year. Mercedes kinda struggled for Licey during the regular season, but his ability to put the ball over the wall is a rarity in this environment and should keep him in the lineup.

OF Ramon Laureano: The Athletics' outfielder with the cannon arm and viral throws received an 80-game suspension for PEDs this season, which means he was in need of reps and game action before his return to Oakland next year. He featured only in Licey’s final two regular-season games, going 1-for-8, so no one really knows what he is right now, but if he’s anywhere near his best, he’ll be an X-factor for the team.

OF Nomar Mazara: The lanky outfielder didn’t pan out for the White Sox, but in this league, he’s a game-changing hitter. He’s Licey’s best power threat besides Mercedes.

OF Emilio Bonifácio: The longtime utility bench guy hasn’t been an MLB regular since 2017, but he’s a LIDOM icon. El Boni is currently the most beloved player in a Licey uniform. He has been there for 13 years and has three titles under his belt. He slaps, he bunts, he steals, he runs like it’s 1982, and he enjoys himself along the way.

DH Hanley Ramirez: Ramirez isn't quite cooked yet, even if he looks super washed. He is definitely not good anymore — he has put on a few pounds, the quick twitch is gone, and his bat is much slower — but at age 38, he was still an above-average hitter in LIDOM. And in a league in which scoring runs is a chore and a half, Ramirez is still worth penciling in the lineup every day, even if he looks like a shell of his former self. And good for him. I’d play forever, too, if I could.

Guys you need to know

SS Sergio Alcántara: He played in 89 games for the 2021 Cubs, which says more about the Cubs than it does about him, but Alcántara has become a Licey linchpin. While known mostly for his outstanding glove at short (he has three LIDOM gold gloves), he took a huge step forward offensively this year and was arguably Licey’s best hitter.

1B/LF Peter O’Brien: The 2019-20 league MVP was pretty awful this season for Toros, but got picked up in the redraft because of his light-tower power. Expect him to split time with Yermín and Hanley at 1B and DH while also picking up some innings in left.

C Rene Pinto: The Rays' catcher just got added to the 40-man and hit .346 in a small sample with Escogido. That got him picked in the redraft. Catchers are difficult to find in this league, and Pinto is a good one.

RHP P Cesar Valdez: This is the MVP and LIDOM pitcher of the year. A first-ballot Dominican Winter Ball Hall of Famer. And you might already know him as the soft-tossing changeup artist who spent the first few months of 2021 as the Orioles' closer. Dude literally throws the kitchen sink up there, but he locates everything and gets outs. He’s must-see TV whenever he starts.

RHP Jairo Asencio: Asencio is LIDOM’s all-time saves leader by a wide margin. He had a few cups of coffee in the early 2010s under the name Luis Valdez, but then it turned out that wasn’t his name, and his birthday wasn’t his birthday, and he has been Jairo ever since. Licey plays undertaker music whenever he comes in for the ninth, and it’s pretty rad.

Team summary: Besides Valdez, I’m not really sure who’s soaking up innings for this team, but if they hit like they should, it might not matter. Bonifácio, Alcántara, Laureano, Yermín, Mazara, Pinto, O’Brien, Hanley — that’s a baller group of hitters.

Why you should root for them: Licey’s broadcaster is Franklin Mirabal, and he goes absolutely wild for basically any positive thing Licey does, whether it’s fielding a routine ground ball or hitting a 500-plus-foot home run. He’s spectacularly entertaining, even if you don’t know Spanish, which makes all Licey home games must-watch, and it's worth rooting for them to succeed so that he has more to celebrate in the booth.

ÁGUILAS CIBAEÑAS (20-20)

Guys you already know

OF Melky Cabrera: The Melkman is an Águilas staple, though his offense has fallen off a bit this season. You can still expect him in the lineup most of the time.

RHP Neftali Feliz: The capital-C closer and former Rookie of the Year is somehow only 33 years old and is still throwing cheddar in the ninth inning.

RHP Pedro Strop: Selected from Escogido in the round-robin draft, you can expect to see Strop in the seventh or eighth inning for an Águilas bullpen that has been shaky all year.

2B/3B Derek Dietrich: The veteran utilityman didn’t play in MLB in 2021 and struggled mightily in Triple-A for both the Yankees and Nationals, so it’s unclear how much he can help offensively. Personality-wise, though, he is perfect for this league, and he played for Águilas back in the 2014-15 season, so there is some familiarity.

RHP Carlos Martinez: He still throws pretty hard, but the right-hander has struggled in LIDOM, as he has recently with the Cardinals. He’ll be in the playoff rotation, though, because he still has a deeper arsenal than most starters in this league.

OF Juan Lagares: The Mets icon was one of Águilas’ best players during their title run last year, but he has been closer to average this go-around. I'd bet he has a few more big hits in him now that the round robin is here. Check out this grand slam from last year’s postseason.

Guys you need to know

RHP Yunesky Maya: Easily one of the most emotive pitchers you will ever watch, the 40-year-old, Cuban right-hander has been a force of a nature in LIDOM for nearly a decade, the last half of which he has spent with Águilas. He was the only pitcher to make 10 starts during the regular season. It’s safe to say he cares more about these games than the ones he pitched for the 2010 Nationals.

OF Zoilo Almonte: Almonte was an Águilas regular for every winter from 2013 to 2018 but was not around for the team's title run last year. He has been a huge addition to an offense that has at times desperately needed power production.

OF Jimmy Paredes: The former Astros outfielder had an excellent regular season with Escogido before becoming Águilas’ first selection in the round-robin draft. Like so many other regulars in the Águilas lineup, he’s a switch-hitter and should provide some thump in the middle of the order.

RHP Michael Tonkin: The gigantic right-hander showed up just for the playoffs last winter and was awesome, so Águilas brought him in for the entire season this year, and he has been excellent again. Expect to see him in the seventh or eighth before Feliz.

C Francisco Peña: He doesn’t contribute much at the plate anymore, but Peña (son of five-time All-Star catcher Tony) is an Águilas lifer, having played in 14 consecutive winters. He’s basically Águilas’ Yadier Molina. Mad respect to this dude.

Team summary: As the defending champs with a lot of the same pieces in place, this team knows how to win close games, though its .500 record does suggest a step back in a few areas this winter. The starting pitching behind Maya could be a real issue.

Why you should root for them: The Águilas brand is strong. Everyone who plays for this team is immensely proud to do so, and it is arguably the most cohesive unit in the league, with so many players back from last year’s title run and many regulars from the past several winters still in the mix. It might not be so fun to root for the defending champions, but this team will need to prove itself after a relatively lackluster regular season. Also, the colors/uniforms are simply elite.

And there you have it. Happy watching!

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman, creators of the Twitter account Céspedes Family BBQ, write about all things baseball for FOX Sports.

