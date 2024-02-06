José Altuve, Astros reportedly agree to five-year, $125M extension
The Houston Astros have signed José Altuve to a five-year contract extension that makes the franchise cornerstone an "Astro for life," the team announced Tuesday.
The superstar second baseman will reportedly earn $125 million in the new deal, which will take him through the 2029 season when he's 39 years old.
The move all but guarantees Altuve will play his entire career with Houston, the team for which he first signed as an international amateur free agent in 2007. Altuve has been a staple of the Astros since debuting in 2011, initially serving as one of few bright spots during their dramatic early-2010s rebuild to 2017 American League MVP and two-time World Series champion.
Astros owner Jim Crane vowed at the end of the 2023 season that he would do everything possible to extend Altuve, who now becomes the first second baseman to earn $300 million in his career.
The 33-year-old Altuve, a native of Venezuela, is a three-time batting champ, eight-time All-Star and seven-time Silver Slugger and owns a .307 career batting average.
Check back soon for analysis on this development.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals agree to extension reportedly worth nearly $300 million
What Orioles' addition of Corbin Burnes tells us about their plan — and promise
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Royals sign Bobby Witt Jr. to megadeal
-
Rickey Hill 'completely blown away' by popularity of biopic on Netflix
MLB offseason grades: Dodgers, Braves, Yankees earn highest marks of all 30 teams
2024 MLB spring training: Schedule, report dates, locations for every team
-
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
How to watch MLB games: Channels, live stream, free
Orioles acquire star pitcher Corbin Burnes from Brewers
-
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals agree to extension reportedly worth nearly $300 million
What Orioles' addition of Corbin Burnes tells us about their plan — and promise
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Royals sign Bobby Witt Jr. to megadeal
-
Rickey Hill 'completely blown away' by popularity of biopic on Netflix
MLB offseason grades: Dodgers, Braves, Yankees earn highest marks of all 30 teams
2024 MLB spring training: Schedule, report dates, locations for every team
-
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
How to watch MLB games: Channels, live stream, free
Orioles acquire star pitcher Corbin Burnes from Brewers