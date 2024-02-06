Major League Baseball
José Altuve, Astros reportedly agree to five-year, $125M extension
José Altuve, Astros reportedly agree to five-year, $125M extension

Published Feb. 6, 2024 7:08 p.m. ET

The Houston Astros have signed José Altuve to a five-year contract extension that makes the franchise cornerstone an "Astro for life," the team announced Tuesday.

The superstar second baseman will reportedly earn $125 million in the new deal, which will take him through the 2029 season when he's 39 years old.

The move all but guarantees Altuve will play his entire career with Houston, the team for which he first signed as an international amateur free agent in 2007. Altuve has been a staple of the Astros since debuting in 2011, initially serving as one of few bright spots during their dramatic early-2010s rebuild to 2017 American League MVP and two-time World Series champion.

Astros owner Jim Crane vowed at the end of the 2023 season that he would do everything possible to extend Altuve, who now becomes the first second baseman to earn $300 million in his career.

The 33-year-old Altuve, a native of Venezuela, is a three-time batting champ, eight-time All-Star and seven-time Silver Slugger and owns a .307 career batting average.

Check back soon for analysis on this development.

