Jose Abreu Can't Stop Hitting HRs

The Chicago White Sox are the hottest team in baseball right now, and they have the hottest hitter in baseball to thank for it ⁠— Jose Abreu.

Amid the White Sox current seven-game winning streak, the first baseman has slugged an astounding six home runs in his team's series against the crosstown Cubs.

The latest came against Yu Darvish in the top of the second inning on Sunday.

Prior to continuing his run on Sunday, Abreu hit three dingers in Saturday's 7-4 victory against the Cubs.

And Saturday's performance came on the heels of a two-homer show on Friday.

While it's undoubtedly not fun to be on the receiving end of such fireworks, the Cubs are still able to appreciate the magnitude of what they're witnessing.

Star Cubs first baseman gave a tip of the cap to his counterpart following Saturday's outcome.

We'll update this story if Abreu goes yard yet again on Sunday, as the White Sox look to keep their run going to eight straight wins.

