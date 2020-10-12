Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan Dies at 77 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Hall of Fame second baseman and Cincinnati Reds legend Joe Morgan passed away on Sunday. He was 77.

Morgan had suffered from a variety of health issues, including a form of polyneuropathy, a nerve condition.

The Reds organization released a statement regarding Morgan's passing on Monday morning.

During Morgan's 22-year career, he won two World Series titles with Cincinnati, in 1975 and 1976, and was named National League MVP in both of those seasons.

He was a 10-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990 as a first-ballot selection, receiving 81.8 percent of the vote.

Morgan's No. 8 jersey was retired by the Reds, and he was named an All-Star in each of the eight seasons he spent in Cincinnati.

Over the course of his career, he spent 10 seasons with the Houston Astros, two with the San Francisco Giants, one with the Philadelphia Phillies and one with the Oakland Athletics.

After his playing career, Morgan spent over two decades as a broadcaster for ABC, NBC and ESPN, before returning to the Cincinnati organization as a special adviser to baseball operations.

Former players and members of the sports world reacted to Morgan's passing on Monday:

