From Freeman to Mazeroski: Every Walk-Off Home Run in World Series History

A walk-off home run is thrilling – and heartbreaking – by its very nature. In the World Series, such a walk-off shot only intensifies those emotions.

There have been just 19 walk-off blasts spread across 121 World Series – the first such home run wasn't even struck until the middle of last century. Here are all 19 of them, from the most recent to the very first.

2025, Dodgers 6, Blue Jays 5, Game 3, Freddie Freeman: The Dodgers first baseman became the first-ever player with two World Series walk-off shots, taking down Toronto in the 18th inning with a solo shot to center field.

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman CRUSHES WALK-OFF HOME RUN in 18th inning to defeat Blue Jays in Game 3

2024, Dodgers 6, Yankees 3 Game 1, Freddie Freeman: The first of Freeman's World Series walk-offs is also the only walk-off grand slam in World Series history, and was also an extra-innings blast.

2023, Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 5, Game 3, Adolis Garcia: The Rangers' slugger won it for Texas in the 11th inning, helping them to what would eventually be their first-ever World Series championship.

2018, Dodgers 3, Red Sox 2, Game 3, Max Muncy: Another 18-inning classic – the only other 18-inning game in World Series history – also ended with a walk-off shot from the Dodgers, this time by Max Muncy. Los Angeles would end up losing this World Series, with this incredible victory their lone one in the Fall Classic.

2011, Cardinals 10, Rangers 9, Game 6, David Freese: Rangers fans, don't read this: David Freese tied the game in the ninth inning with a triple, sending it to extras, and then hit a walk-off home run to tie the series 3-3. St. Louis would also win Game 7, delaying Texas' championship dreams once more.

2005, White Sox 7, Astros 6, Game 2, Scott Podsednik: The Astros used to be in the National League, and this was their lone World Series trip in that era. Maybe the most unlikely dinger on this list, as Scott Podsednik hit zero home runs during the regular season, then hit a pair in the postseason in his one and only postseason.

2003, Marlins 4, Yankees 3, Game 4, Alex Gonzalez: The Marlins pulled off the massive upset against the Yankees in this World Series, and a Game 4, walk-off victory from Alex Gonzalez evened the series 2-2 and was the first of three-straight wins for Florida.

2001, Yankees 4, Diamondbacks 3, Game 4, Derek Jeter: The Yankees earned a win in one of Curt Schilling's three World Series starts, by pushing the game to extras and facing a pitcher who wasn't Schilling. Derek Jeter hit the solo shot off of Byung-Hyun Kim, who had also given up a game-tying shot to Tino Martinez the inning before.

1999, Yankees 6, Braves 5, Game 3, Chad Curtis: Unlike with 2003 and 2001, the Yankees would win this World Series, with Chad Curtis' 10th-inning blast adding drama to what was otherwise a workman-like sweep by a mid-dynasty club.

1993, Blue Jays 8, Braves 6, Game 6, Joe Carter: Joe Carter's walk-off home run didn't just win Game 6, but the entire World Series for Toronto – it's just the second-ever walk-off home run for an entire World Series in MLB history.

1991, Twins 4, Braves 3, Game 6, Kirby Puckett: The Twins forced a Game 7 against the Braves, and would win that, too, thanks to Kirby Puckett's 11th-inning dinger to win Game 6 for Minnesota.

1988, Athletics 2, Dodgers 1, Game 3, Mark McGwire: The Athletics would inevitably lose the World Series to the Dodgers, but McGwire's walk-off shot remains notable for being the only occasion where two walk-off homers were hit in the same World Series.

1988, Dodgers 5, Athletics 4, Game 1, Kirk Gibson: McGwire's home run has not just been overshadowed by that Dodgers' series win, but also because it was the followup to one of the most famous home runs in MLB's history, World Series or otherwise. Kirk Gibson fighting off tough Dennis Eckersley pitches before finally sending one over the fence, limping around the bases, is one of the game's indelible images.

1975, Red Sox 7, Reds 6, Game 6, Carlton Fisk: You know the one – Carlton Fisk attemting to wave a ball fair, and succeeding, forcing a Game 7 with the Reds in the process. Boston would not win the series, but this moment remains the iconic one from '75 regardless.

1964, Yankees 2, Cardinals 1, Game 3, Mickey Mantle: The Yankees wouldn't end up winning the ‘64 World Series, with the Cardinals taking it in the full seven games, but Mickey Mantle’s walk-off long ball helped get the series that far in the first place.

1960, Pirates 10, Yankees 9, Game 7, Bill Mazeroski: The conclusion to one of the true greats in World Series history – the Pirates had gone ahead 9-7 in the eighth inning, on a 3-run home run by Hal Smith, and then the Yankees answered with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth. Mazeroski came to the plate, hit a solo shot that grazed the top of the fence on the way down, and the Pirates were World Series champions.

1957, Braves 7, Yankees 5, Game 4, Eddie Matthews: Hall of Famer Eddie Matthews won it for the Milwaukee Braves in Game 4 in the 10th, tying the series up 2-2. Starting pitcher Warren Spahn was still in the game in the 10th, despite giving up three runs in the ninth and another in extras, but Matthews erased what could have led to a loss with a 2-run jack. The Braves would end up winning the whole thing in seven.

1954, Giants 5, Cleveland 2, Game 1, Dusty Rhodes: The rest of the World Series wouldn't prove nearly as dramatic as Game 1, with the Giants sweeping Cleveland in four games. It took a 3-run jack from Dusty Rhodes in the 10th to walk it off for the then-New York Giants, though.

1949, Yankees 1, Dodgers 0, Game 1, Tommy Heinrich: The first-ever World Series walk-off home run came in a Yankees win over the then-Brooklyn Dodgers. Don Newcombe started for the Dodgers, and was still in for the ninth, when he allowed a solo shot to Heinrich to break the scoreless tie and give the Yankees the W.

