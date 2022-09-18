Major League Baseball
Dodgers' David Price reportedly retiring after 2022 season
Major League Baseball

Dodgers' David Price reportedly retiring after 2022 season

1 hour ago

Veteran Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price plans to retire after the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.

"It’s just time," Price said, Nightengale reported. "Everything on my body hurts."

Price has appeared in 38 games for the Dodgers this season, going 2-0 with a 2.58 ERA, 37 strikeouts and eight walks.

The left-hander also pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. The five-time All-Star won the Cy Young in 2012 and finished second in voting two other seasons.

He also helped the Rays to their first World Series appearance in 2008, his rookie season, and he won the World Series-clinching Game 5 in 2018 when the Red Sox beat the Dodgers. 

Boston traded Price in 2020 to the Dodgers, who won the World Series that year as Price opted out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. L.A. (100-44) currently owns the best record in baseball.

The 37-year-old Price has played 14 MLB seasons.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Aaron Judge home run tracker: 4 away from breaking AL record
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge home run tracker: 4 away from breaking AL record

23 mins ago
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth
Major League Baseball

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth

5 hours ago
Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5
Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5

1 day ago
AL MVP Race: Cases for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani; odds, stats, predictions
Major League Baseball

AL MVP Race: Cases for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani; odds, stats, predictions

1 day ago
Aaron Judge's MVP case: A transcendent performance to save Yankees' season
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge's MVP case: A transcendent performance to save Yankees' season

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes