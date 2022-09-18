Major League Baseball Dodgers' David Price reportedly retiring after 2022 season 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Veteran Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price plans to retire after the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.

"It’s just time," Price said, Nightengale reported. "Everything on my body hurts."

Price has appeared in 38 games for the Dodgers this season, going 2-0 with a 2.58 ERA, 37 strikeouts and eight walks.

The left-hander also pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. The five-time All-Star won the Cy Young in 2012 and finished second in voting two other seasons.

He also helped the Rays to their first World Series appearance in 2008, his rookie season, and he won the World Series-clinching Game 5 in 2018 when the Red Sox beat the Dodgers.

Boston traded Price in 2020 to the Dodgers, who won the World Series that year as Price opted out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. L.A. (100-44) currently owns the best record in baseball.

The 37-year-old Price has played 14 MLB seasons.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.