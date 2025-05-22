Major League Baseball Detroit Tigers have best record in MLB; their electric start by the numbers Updated May. 22, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Tigers have Motown rocking.

After reaching the playoffs for the first time in 10 years last season, the Tigers own the best record in MLB through 50 games (33-17). Detroit is getting consistent production from all three elements of its roster (lineup, rotation and bullpen) and finding success against the entire league. That balanced attack will be on display on Saturday night, as the Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Here's the Tigers' magnificent start by the numbers (all statistics and records mentioned are as of the morning of May 22):

1: Javier Báez, a Gold Glover, Silver Slugger and two-time All-Star with the Chicago Cubs, signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Tigers for the 2022 season but has struggled immensely since inking the deal. Across his first three seasons in Detroit (2022-24), Baez averaged just 11 home runs and 54 RBIs per season, while posting a combined .221/.262/.347 slash line. In 40 games played this season, Baez has a .284/.322/.468 slash line, with each of those marks far and away his best in a Tigers uniform.

2: Detroit has three relievers who own an ERA below two among those who have made at least nine appearances: Chase Lee (0.82), Tommy Kahnle (1.37) and Will Vest (1.59). Furthermore, it has two more relievers with an ERA below three: Brant Hurter (2.08) Brenan Hanifee (2.25).

3A: The Tigers have three players who have blasted at least 10 home runs and boast a slugging percentage north of .500 (Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter for both categories).

3B: Three of Detroit's starting pitchers boast an ERA under three: Casey Mize (2.53), 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal (2.87) and Reese Olson (2.96).

4: Detroit has swept four teams this season: the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies and the Boston Red Sox.

5: Detroit's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a combined 3.32 ERA. Splitting that figure up, its starting rotation has a 3.41 ERA, which is tied for fifth, and its bullpen has a 3.19 ERA, which is outright fifth.

6: The Tigers have won six series against teams with a winning record: the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals.

8: The Tigers have won eight of their first 10 divisional games (AL Central), sweeping the White Sox in a three-game series at home, taking two out of three on the road against the Twins and winning three out of four at home against the Royals — with their only loss in the series coming in extra innings.

10: Detroit's offense ranks in the top 10 in MLB in runs (267), hits (440), home runs (62), batting average (.259), on-base percentage (.331) and slugging percentage (.421).

12: Detroit has won 12 of its first 16 series, which is the first time that it has done so since 1984 — the last time the Tigers became World Series champions.

18: The Tigers own the best record in baseball despite having just the 18th highest total payroll ($143.8 million, according to Spotrac).

19: The last time that the Tigers had the best record in baseball through 50 games was in 2006, which was 19 seasons ago; they began the 2006 season at 35-15. The 2006 team made it to the World Series, but fell to the Cardinals in five games.

27.6: The Tigers' average player age this season is 27.6, which makes them the seventh-youngest team in MLB.

66: The Tigers have won 66% of their games, which is the best mark in the sport.

79: Skubal has registered 79 strikeouts, which is first in the AL and third in MLB as a whole.

