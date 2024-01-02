Major League Baseball
David Ortiz hilariously whiffs on pitch during gender-reveal party
David Ortiz hilariously whiffs on pitch during gender-reveal party

Updated Jan. 2, 2024

David Ortiz became a Baseball Hall of Famer partly due to his ability to perform in clutch situations. But his powerful swing didn't connect in a big moment over the holiday weekend. 

At a gender-reveal party for the baby he's expecting with his girlfriend, Ortiz swung and missed at a pitch that contained the confetti for the baby's gender. Even though Ortiz didn't make contact with the pitch, the air around him quickly turned blue as the confetti shot up in the air as the ball hit the ground, revealing that he and Maria Yeribel were having a boy. 

Shortly after the clip surfaced and made the rounds on social media on Monday, fans poked fun at the expense of the MLB on FOX analyst. 

Ortiz didn't seem to be phased by his whiff. The Red Sox legend immediately began jumping for joy and embraced those who were at the party, hugging and dancing. 

The son Ortiz is expecting with Yeribel will be his fourth child. One of his sons, D'Angelo, also plays baseball, spending time with the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League before beginning his college career at Miami Dade College in the 2022-23 academic year.

Ortiz finished his prestigious baseball career with 541 home runs, helping the Red Sox win three World Series titles before retiring in 2016. He joined FOX Sports following his retirement and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022.

