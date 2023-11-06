Major League Baseball
Cubs hiring Craig Counsell from Brewers in surprise move

Published Nov. 6, 2023

The Chicago Cubs are hiring Craig Counsell from the NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers to be their next manager, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported.

The news comes as a surprise — not that Counsell is departing Milwaukee, as has been heavily rumored, but that he is going to a division rival and replacing David Ross, who was a fan favorite as a backup catcher on the 2016 Cubs team that famously broke the franchise's 107-year World Series drought. Ross replaced Joe Maddon as manager in 2020 and guided the Cubs through a rebuild that saw them contend for a playoff berth this past season, finishing 83-79 and one game behind the eventual National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks for the third and final wild-card spot.

Counsell is receiving a five-year contract worth more than $40 million from Chicago, per Rosenthal. It's the largest contract for a manager in MLB history. He posted a 707-625 mark in nine seasons with Milwaukee, while leading the club to five playoff appearances in the past six years and three division titles.

Ross went 262-284 in his Cubs tenure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

