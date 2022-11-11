Major League Baseball
Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers reportedly agree to one-year deal
Major League Baseball

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers reportedly agree to one-year deal

1 hour ago

Clayton Kershaw is staying in Los Angeles.

The longtime Dodgers star left-hander has agreed to a one-year contract worth close to $20 million, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

FOX Sports MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal first reported Thursday night that Kershaw was "nearing" a reunion with the Dodgers.

The 2022 campaign marked a return to dominance for Kershaw, who went 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA and started his first All-Star Game. Injuries, however, limited him to 22 starts (for the second consecutive year) and 126 1/3 innings. 

The Dodgers were heavily favored to win the World Series after recording a franchise-record 111 victories in the regular season, but were upset by the division rival Padres in the National League Division Series. Kershaw made one postseason start, surrendering three runs over five innings and earning a no-decision in an eventual Game 2 loss to San Diego.

Los Angeles is set to return a talent-rich roster full of several accomplished veterans alongside Kershaw, including outfielder Mookie Betts, first baseman Freddie Freeman and catcher Will Smith. Other key members from the 2022 squad have entered free agency, however, including shortstop Trea Turner and longtime third baseman Justin Turner.

Over 15 seasons, Kershaw has established himself as one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history. The three-time Cy Young winner and 2014 NL MVP boasts the lowest career ERA among starters in the live-ball era (2.48) and ranks third in batting average against (.209). He remains the longest-tenured member of the club and has been a major contributor to each of its 10 consecutive playoff appearances, nine NL West division titles, three NL pennants, and the 2020 World Series championship. 

