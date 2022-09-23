Major League Baseball Albert Pujols makes history, hits home runs 699, 700 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Albert Pujols has officially joined the mythical 700 home run club, becoming just the fourth player in MLB history to achieve the feat.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger made history Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning with a three-run shot against reliever Phil Bickford. It was his 14th homer since the start of August for the NL Central-leading Cardinals and his 21st of the season.

Pujols joins Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) as the only other MLB players to reach the milestone.

It was his second homer of the night, after the 42-year-old Pujols hit home run No. 699 — a two-run shot in the top of the third — to give his Cardinals a 2-0 lead against his former team.

The 11-time All-Star spent the first 10 years of his career with St. Louis before joining the Los Angeles Angels (2012-21) and spending last season with the Dodgers.

