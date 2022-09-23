Major League Baseball
Albert Pujols makes history, hits home runs 699, 700
Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols makes history, hits home runs 699, 700

1 hour ago

Albert Pujols has officially joined the mythical 700 home run club, becoming just the fourth player in MLB history to achieve the feat.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger made history Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning with a three-run shot against reliever Phil Bickford. It was his 14th homer since the start of August for the NL Central-leading Cardinals and his 21st of the season.

Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers for second time vs. Dodgers

Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers for second time vs. Dodgers
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols homered in the fourth inning, becoming just the fourth player in MLB history to hit 700 home runs.

Pujols joins Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) as the only other MLB players to reach the milestone.

It was his second homer of the night, after the 42-year-old Pujols hit home run No. 699 — a two-run shot in the top of the third — to give his Cardinals a 2-0 lead against his former team.

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 699 vs. Dodgers

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 699 vs. Dodgers
The St. Louis Cardinals took a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers after Albert Pujols launched home run No. 699 of his career.

The 11-time All-Star spent the first 10 years of his career with St. Louis before joining the Los Angeles Angels (2012-21) and spending last season with the Dodgers.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Maris' record still intact
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Maris' record still intact

3 hours ago
Aaron Judge's ability to be 'on time' a key to his incredible season
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge's ability to be 'on time' a key to his incredible season

12 hours ago
NL MVP race: Can Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado challenge Paul Goldschmidt?
Major League Baseball

NL MVP race: Can Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado challenge Paul Goldschmidt?

17 hours ago
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Yankees clinch playoff berth
Major League Baseball

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Yankees clinch playoff berth

1 day ago
Aaron Judge deserves MVP award, but Shohei Ohtani deserves it more
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge deserves MVP award, but Shohei Ohtani deserves it more

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes