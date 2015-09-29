Bochy wants Marlon Byrd to return to Giants in 2016 Bochy wants Marlon Byrd to return to Giants in 2016

Bochy wants Marlon Byrd to return to Giants in 2016

BY foxsports • September 29, 2015

Marlon Byrd has only been a Giant for just over a month, but he has apparently left manager Bruce Bochy with a lasting impression during that timeframe.

As the regular season comes to a close, Bochy assessed Byrd's performance in his few weeks with the team, making it known that he'd like to see him back next season.

"All of this will be discussed here soon," Bochy said, per the San Jose Mercury News. "Byrd has done a great job for us. I love how he plays. For a guy who's 38, he plays like he's 28. He takes care of himself. He's a threat at the plate. He's got a knack for knocking in runs. This will be discussed with [executive vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean] and [general manager] Bobby Evans and the staff. He's a joy to have, really. He comes to play every day."

In 34 games with the Giants, Byrd has hit .285/.317/.469 with three home runs and 30 RBI.

Byrd, who is in his 14th season, is currently in the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Phillies in 2014. Since he likely won't attain the requisite 550 plate appearances for his option to vest, the option will become a team option for 2016.

