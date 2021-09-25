Major League Baseball Braves vs. Padres: Win $1,000 with the FOX Super 6 Late Inning Challenge 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Maybe they are a product of a mediocre division. Perhaps the outfield they have pieced together will fall apart under the white-hot heat of the final 10 games of the season. Perhaps they will be cannon fodder for the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

The idea, however, that the Atlanta Braves could win the NL East for the fourth straight year is remarkable in itself.

And yet the Braves entering the season’s next-to-last weekend two games up on the Phillies with a three-game set in Atlanta looming next week.

Before that, however, Atlanta has to get through the San Diego Padres, who have fallen out of the NL wild-card race in epic fashion. Saturday night’s game (7:15 p.m. ET, FOX) will set the stage for the rest of the season.

Here are six things to keep in mind heading into Saturday’s game.

1. Ready Freddie

Back in April and May, one of the biggest stories in baseball was the contract-year slump of Freddie Freeman – who seemed to be pressing at the plate. Since the All-Star break, that slump is gone. Freeman entered this weekend hitting .342 with a .961 OPS since the break. Even better, for the season he’s hitting .468 (22-for-47) with two outs and runners in scoring position.

2. Pad down

The Padres have just about been eliminated from playoff contention, which is one of the more surprising developments of the 2021 season. The Padres’ slide in the second half has been stunning, as they are 24-35 entering the weekend since the All-Star break. In August and September, they've been outscored 227-185. There could be some major changes in the Gaslamp District coming in the offseason.

3. Need a savior

One area of weakness for the Braves is the back end of the bullpen, which has blown 26 of 61 save opportunities this season. The only salvation has been the fact that Philadelphia has blown 32 – one of the main reasons why the Phillies are behind Atlanta. Closer Will Smith has blown six saves but has a respectable 3.63 ERA.

4. Tatis MVP?

The only thing that the Padres may have left to play for is Fernando Tatis Jr.’s NL MVP chase. If you look at the present odds, Bryce Harper of the Phillies and Tatis are likely 1-2 in the race. For Tatis to win, he likely needs Harper and the Phillies to miss the playoffs. This series will likely be the last impression on a national scale that Tatis will have on the voters. He better make it good.

5. Missing piece?

The Padres have not been good as a lineup in the games that fit into the "late and close" category. (Late and close is defined as the seventh inning or later, a team is either leading by one run, tied, or has the potential tying run on base, at bat, or on deck.) San Diego’s OPS in that situation is .657 – 23rd in the majors. Its .200 batting average is 29th, ahead of only the Braves (.189) in that category.

6. Four the East

Since moving to the National League East in the realignment back in 1994, the Braves have been the dominant force in the division, winning it 16, including the last three. The East has always gone through Atlanta – even with a brief detour to Philadelphia in the late 2000s – and now, the Braves have to prove they can bring it home again.

