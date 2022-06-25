Major League Baseball
Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. progressing toward 2022 return

1 hour ago

The Houston Astros haven’t seen Lance McCullers Jr. pitching in a game since the 2021 playoffs. From the looks of things, he could be making an appearance some time in the second half of this season.

During last year’s American League Division Series, McCullers injured his right flexor tendon that sidelined him for the ALCS and World Series. He then suffered a setback in his recovery in January.

The right-hander threw 20-plus pitches Saturday, prior to Houston’s game against the New York Yankees, in his first live batting-practice session since he began his rehab process.

"First time I warmed up in the bullpen and had somewhat of a little break and faced hitters through 20-ish pitches, give or take a few," he told reporters. "I was up to 93 [mph] and that's a real good sign. The velo is just increasing steadily on its own, not really having to go get it or anything like that, so that's a big one. I threw a slider today and felt really good with that, and a lot of good changeups and good sinkers. Overall, you can't ask for much more for today."

McCullers, who set a career best in wins (13), ERA (3.16), strikeouts (185) and innings pitched (162.1) last season suffered a setback in late January. He couldn’t have contact with Astros medical personnel because of the lockout. He saw doctors in Los Angeles and Houston, and both assured him it was a tendon issue.

An injury that typically has a 6-8 week recovery timetable has turned into more than six months. 

After a few more live batting-practice sessions, it is likely that McCullers is sent to the minor leagues for a rehab stint before making his way back to the Astros. If Saturday is any indication, a return looks promising.

