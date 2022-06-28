Angels-Mariners brawl lands Archie Bradley on IL

Major League Baseball
2 hours ago

Los Angeles Angels reliever Archie Bradley was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he fractured his right elbow falling over the dugout railing during the team’s brawl with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Angels athletic trainer Mike Frostad said that Bradley won’t be throwing for four weeks while his elbow heals and he could be out for a couple of months.

Bradley is in his first season with the Angels and is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA, and two saves in 21 appearances.

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a massive brawl after pitcher Andrew Watnz drilled Jesse Winker with a pitch.

Bradley slipped and fell when Angels starter Andrew Wantz hit Jesse Winker with a pitch. Six players and both managers were ejected after the frenzy and Major League Baseball handed out suspensions to 12 players, coaches and team personnel.

Winker was hit by the first pitch of the second inning by Wantz, who had also thrown a pitch behind Julio Rodríguez’s head during the first inning.

The up-and-in pitches appeared to be the Angels’ response to Erik Swanson’s 95 mph fastball near Mike Trout’s head during the ninth inning Saturday night. Trout voiced his frustration about the pitch following the game.

Winker reacted to getting hit by Wantz, angrily yelling and gesturing toward the Angels’ dugout. Winker then charged Los Angeles’ dugout on the third-base side after yelling at Nevin with both benches and bullpens emptying.

The brawl lasted nearly four minutes, with both teams appearing to throw multiple punches, and delayed the game for 18 minutes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

