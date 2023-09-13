Major League Baseball
Adam Wainwright to perform postgame concert after last Cardinals home start
Sep. 13, 2023

Did you know that Adam Wainwright had vocals?

That's right, and he's ready to put some new songs on display for the Cardinals faithful after his final home game at Busch Stadium on September 30. Wainwright's set list will be part of a three-day homage to the legendary right-hander.

The stadium is set to hold a theme ticket giveaway to commemorate Wainwright's traveling spirit (faithful Cardinal fans are well aware of his historical stadium tour series). That will take place Friday, September 29, and fans will receive shirts with an inscription that reads "Forever in the Waino Era." 

On Saturday, he will host his postgame concert, accompanied by several folks who were with him during his Opening Day rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner." Wainwright has said he will debut three new songs from his upcoming album during that concert. A fireworks show will follow his performance.

Then Sunday, fans aged 16 and older will receive a 21-inch Wainwright-inspired guitar. The front side will feature his name, number and the team's logo, while the back shows an image of him playing the guitar alongside a signature. Only the first 25,000 fans in attendance, however, will receive the guitar. During pregame, the Cards will hold a ceremony paying homage to his 18-year career. Several former teammates and team executives will take part.

Wainwright, who's been with the Cards since 2005, sports a 199-128 career record, with a 3.54 ERA and 2,1999 strikeouts. He's a three-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and won a World Series title win St. Louis in 2006.

It's going to be a three-day celebration dedicated to Wainwright's escapades, and it wouldn't be right if the talented luminary didn't put his own stamp on the festivities.

Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright
