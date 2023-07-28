Los Angeles Dodgers
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore
Los Angeles Dodgers

Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore

Published Jul. 28, 2023 3:38 p.m. ET

The New York Yankees reinstated Aaron Judge from the injured list Friday before they open a weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Judge had been out since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.

Judge played a simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida, and returned to New York after that, manager Aaron Boone said.

The 2022 American League MVP faced live pitching Sunday at Yankee Stadium for the first time since the injury. Boone said Judge homered during a simulated game Tuesday in Florida. He also played the field and ran the bases.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York is 19-23 since Judge got hurt in Los Angeles. The Yankees are 30-19 with Judge, who also missed 10 games earlier this season with a right hip strain.

Judge set an AL record with 62 home runs last year. He is batting .291 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs in the first season of a $360 million, nine-year contract he signed last offseason.

To make room for Judge, the Yankees optioned infielder Oswald Peraza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees
Baltimore Orioles
share
Get more from Los Angeles Dodgers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Colin Cowherd on Aaron Rodgers' Jets' pay cut: 'I think it's incredibly thoughtful'

Colin Cowherd on Aaron Rodgers' Jets' pay cut: 'I think it's incredibly thoughtful'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes