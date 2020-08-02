Aaron Judge Cannot Be Stopped
"I really think he's on a mission right now." So said Yankees manager Aaron Boone about Aaron Judge on Sunday — and it would seem he is correct.
The Yankees slugger came into the day with four home runs in his past four games, then one-upped himself by going deep twice in New York's 9-7 win over the Red Sox.
Down 2-0 in the second, Judge got the Bronx Bombers on the board:
Then, in the bottom of the eighth and with the game tied at 7-7, Judge blasted a 468-foot, game-winning homer to lift New York to 7-1 on the season.
Judge is the first Yankees player to homer in five straight games since Alex Rodriguez in 2007. After Judge's second dinger on Sunday, A-Rod placed the former Rookie of the Year in some illustrious company:
Not only has Judge homered often so far this year, he's had a historic knack for doing so in the clutch.
Judge battled a fractured rib and punctured lung this offseason that was diagnosed in March, but he entered the season fully healthy.
Prior to his recent streak, Judge's longest home-run streak was three games. He entered 2020 with +1000 odds to win AL MVP, per FOX Bet; at the time of this writing, updated odds were not immediately available.