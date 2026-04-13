With the 2026 MLB playoffs nearly here, both Cy Young races are all but over.

Let's check out the odds for this season's winners at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 18.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

AL Cy Young Winner

Cam Schlittler: -50000 (bet $10 to win $10.02 total)

Dylan Cease: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

What To Know: When the season began, Detroit's Tarik Skubal was favored to win a third straight Cy Young. That's how dominant he's been. However, he was forced to have surgery to remove loose bodies in his throwing elbow, was sidelined for months, and has now been traded to the Dodgers. The Yankees' young star, Cam Schlittler, is now all but guaranteed to win the award. Schlittler has 14 wins, a 1.95 ERA (AL-best) and 228 strikeouts.

NL Cy Young Winner

Jacob Misiorowski: -20000 (bet $10 to win $10.05 total)

Chris Sale: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

What To Know: "The Miz" has 15 wins, to go along with a 1.89 ERA and 243 strikeouts. He leads the major leagues in each of those final two categories. He is the best player on the best team in baseball, the Brewers. The NL Cy Young race is over.