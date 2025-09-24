Major League Baseball
mlb playoff picture sept 24 2025
Major League Baseball

2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket updated after Tuesday's games

Published Sep. 24, 2025 11:27 a.m. ET

We are down to the wire in the MLB season and teams are shifting into playoff mode and setting their sights on the road to the World Series. Check out the favorites to win the World Series.

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended the morning of September 24, 2025.

2025 MLB Playoff Picture

Who has clinched a playoff spot?

  • Blue Jays
  • Brewers
  • Cubs
  • Dodgers
  • Mariners
  • Padres
  • Phillies
  • Yankees

Let's take a look at where the standings sit. The first three seeds in each league are division winners. The next three are wild-card teams.

American League

  1. Toronto Blue Jays (90-67)*
  2. Seattle Mariners (88-69)*
  3. Cleveland Guardians (85-72)
  4. New York Yankees (89-68)*
  5. Boston Red Sox (86-71)
  6. Detroit Tigers (85-72)

In the hunt:

National League

  1. Milwaukee Brewers (95-63)**
  2. Philadelphia Phillies (92-65)**
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers (88-69)*
  4. Chicago Cubs (88-69)***
  5. San Diego Padres (87-71)*
  6. New York Mets (81-76)

In the hunt:

* clinched playoffs

** clinched division

*** clinched wild card

2025 MLB Playoff Bracket

The first and second seeds in each league receive byes to automatically reach the divisional round. Here's the bracket breakdown:

American League Seeds

  • (1) Blue Jays vs. winner of (4) Yankees vs. (5) Red Sox
  • (2) Mariners vs. winner of (3) Guardians vs. (6) Tigers

National League Seeds

  • (1) Brewers vs. winner of (4) Cubs vs. (5) Padres
  • (2) Phillies vs. winner of (3) Dodgers vs. (6) Mets

For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings.

in this topic
