Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Playoff Picture, Bracket Heading into Final Weekend of the Season Updated Sep. 26, 2025 9:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We’ve reached the stretch run of the MLB season, and clubs are locking in on postseason baseball with the World Series in sight. Take a look at the teams who are favorites to win the World Series .

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended the morning of September 26, 2025.

2025 MLB Playoff Picture

Who has clinched a playoff spot?

Blue Jays

Brewers

Cubs

Dodgers

Mariners

Padres

Phillies

Yankees

Division and Wild Card Races

AL East: Yankees & Blue Jays are tied with Blue Jays holding the tiebreaker

AL Central: Guardians & Tigers are tied with Guardians holding the tie-breaker

AL Wild Card: Tigers are up on Astros by 1 game for the final spot

NL Wild Card: Mets are up on Reds by 1 game and Diamondbacks by 2 games for the final spot

2025 MLB Playoff Picture

The first three seeds in each league are division winners. The next three are wild-card teams.

American League

ADVERTISEMENT

In the hunt:

Derek Jeter & Alex Rodriguez: Are Yankees built to win a World Series this year? | MLB on FOX Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and the "MLB on FOX" Crew discussed whether they believed the New York Yankees are built to win the World Series this year after the MLB trade deadline.

National League

In the hunt:

* clinched playoffs

** clinched division

*** clinched wild card

2025 MLB Playoff Bracket

The first and second seeds in each league receive byes to automatically reach the divisional round. Here's the bracket breakdown:

American League Seeds

(1) Blue Jays vs. winner of (4) Yankees vs. (5) Red Sox

(2) Mariners vs. winner of (3) Guardians vs. (6) Tigers

National League Seeds

(1) Brewers vs. winner of (4) Cubs vs. (5) Padres

(2) Phillies vs. winner of (3) Dodgers vs. (6) Mets

For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings .

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more