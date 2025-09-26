Major League Baseball
2025 MLB Playoff Picture, Bracket Heading into Final Weekend of the Season
Updated Sep. 26, 2025 9:27 a.m. ET
We’ve reached the stretch run of the MLB season, and clubs are locking in on postseason baseball with the World Series in sight. Take a look at the teams who are favorites to win the World Series.
Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended the morning of September 26, 2025.
2025 MLB Playoff Picture
Who has clinched a playoff spot?
- Blue Jays
- Brewers
- Cubs
- Dodgers
- Mariners
- Padres
- Phillies
- Yankees
Division and Wild Card Races
- AL East: Yankees & Blue Jays are tied with Blue Jays holding the tiebreaker
- AL Central: Guardians & Tigers are tied with Guardians holding the tie-breaker
- AL Wild Card: Tigers are up on Astros by 1 game for the final spot
- NL Wild Card: Mets are up on Reds by 1 game and Diamondbacks by 2 games for the final spot
2025 MLB Playoff Picture
The first three seeds in each league are division winners. The next three are wild-card teams.
American League
- Toronto Blue Jays (91-68)*
- Seattle Mariners (90-69)**
- Cleveland Guardians (86-73)
- New York Yankees (91-68)*
- Boston Red Sox (87-72)
- Detroit Tigers (86-73)
In the hunt:
- Houston Astros (85-74) 1 GB
Derek Jeter & Alex Rodriguez: Are Yankees built to win a World Series this year? | MLB on FOX
National League
- Milwaukee Brewers (96-63)**
- Philadelphia Phillies (94-65)**
- Los Angeles Dodgers (90-69)**
- Chicago Cubs (89-70)***
- San Diego Padres (87-72)***
- New York Mets (82-77)
In the hunt:
- Cincinnati Reds (81-78) 1 GB
- Arizona Diamondbacks (80-79) 2 GB
* clinched playoffs
** clinched division
*** clinched wild card
2025 MLB Playoff Bracket
The first and second seeds in each league receive byes to automatically reach the divisional round. Here's the bracket breakdown:
American League Seeds
- (1) Blue Jays vs. winner of (4) Yankees vs. (5) Red Sox
- (2) Mariners vs. winner of (3) Guardians vs. (6) Tigers
National League Seeds
- (1) Brewers vs. winner of (4) Cubs vs. (5) Padres
- (2) Phillies vs. winner of (3) Dodgers vs. (6) Mets
For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings.
