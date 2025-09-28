Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule, Scores for Final Day of Wild Card Series Updated Oct. 2, 2025 1:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Get ready for fall baseball and the road to the World Series.

The MLB playoffs bracket is set for the Wild Card and Division Series in both the American and National Leagues. Which of these 12 teams will be lifting the Commissioner's Trophy?

MLB Playoff Bracket

Wild Card Round

The four Wild Card Series began on Tuesday, Sept. 30 with four Game 1s. Game 22 were on Wednesday. The three Game 3s are on Thursday. Each series are hosted at the higher seed.

American League

No. 6 Detroit Tigers at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians - Series tied, 1-1

(Winner will play the No. 2 seed Seattle Mariners)

No. 5 Boston Red Sox at No. 4 New York Yankees - Series tied, 1-1

(Winner will play the No. 1 seed Toronto Blue Jays)

National League

No. 6 Cincinnati Reds at No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers - Dodgers win series 2-0

(Winner will play the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Phillies)

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 vs. Chicago Cubs - Series tied, 1-1

(Winner will play No. 1 seed Milwaukee Brewers)

Divisional Series

The four division series will be a five-game format.

To avoid having four games on Sunday, MLB has adjusted the schedule for the Division Series. The American League Division Series will have Games 1 and 2 on Saturday, Oct. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 5, before an off-day on Monday. The National League Division Series will get the day off on Sunday with Game 3 taking place on Monday, Oct. 6.

Start times for the Division Series have not been announced.

American League

No. 4 New York Yankees/No. 5 Boston Red Sox at No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays

(Winner advances to the AL Championship Series)

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBD, FOX)

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 5 (TBD, FOX)

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 7 (TBD, FOX)

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 10 (TBD, FOX)*

No. 3 Cleveland Guardians/No. 6 Detroit Tigers at No. 2 Seattle Mariners

(Winner advances to the AL Championship Series)

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBD, FOX)

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 5 (TBD, FOX)

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 7 (TBD, FOX)

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 10 (TBD, FOX)*

National League

No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies

(Winner will advance to the NL Championship Series)

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBD, TBS)

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 6 (TBD, TBS)

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBD, TBS)

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 9 (TBD, TBS)*

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 11 (TBD, TBS)*

No. 4 Chicago Cubs/No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers

(Winner will advance to the NL Championship Series)

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBD, TBS)

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 6 (TBD, TBS)

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBD, TBS)

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 9 (TBD, TBS)*

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 11 (TBD, TBS)*

League Championship Series

The two championship series will be a seven-game format.

ALCS

Game 1: Oct. 12 (TBD, FOX)

Game 2: Oct. 13 (TBD, FOX)

Game 3: Oct. 15 (TBD, FOX)

Game 4: Oct. 16 (TBD, FOX)

Game 5: Oct. 17 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 6: Oct. 19 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 7: Oct. 20 (TBD, FOX)*

NLCS

Game 1: Oct. 13 (TBD, TBS)

Game 2: Oct. 14 (TBD, TBS)

Game 3: Oct. 16 (TBD, TBS)

Game 4: Oct. 17 (TBD, TBS)

Game 5: Oct. 18 (TBD, TBS)*

Game 6: Oct. 20 (TBD, TBS)*

Game 7: Oct. 21 (TBD, TBS)*

World Series

The World Series will be a seven-game format.

Game 1: Oct. 24 (TBD, FOX)

Game 2: Oct. 25 (TBD, FOX)

Game 3: Oct. 27 (TBD, FOX)

Game 4: Oct. 28 (TBD, FOX)

Game 5: Oct. 29 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 6: Oct. 31 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 7: Nov. 1 (TBD, FOX)*

* If necessary

Who's in?

American League

1. Toronto Blue Jays – The Blue Jays clinched the AL East for the first time since 2015. They will earn a first-round bye, and have home-field advantage through the ALCS.

2. Seattle Mariners – The Mariners clinched the AL West crown for the first time since 2001, and will have a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the ALDS.

3. Cleveland Guardians – The Guardians' improbable season comeback garners them the AL Central title and will host the team they leaped over, the Tigers, in a wild-card series.

4. New York Yankees – The Yankees clinched a wild-card spot and will now host the Red Sox in a blockbuster first-round series.

5. Boston Red Sox – The Red Sox return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. They will take on their bitter Yankees rivals in the wild-card round.

6. Detroit Tigers – The Tigers salvaged an AL Wild Card berth after a stunning late-season collapse. They will take on the AL Central champions Guardians in the wild-card series.

National League



1. Milwaukee Brewers – The Brewers secured their third straight NL Central title. They earned a bye in the first round, the NL's overall No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason (including the World Series).

2. Philadelphia Phillies – The Phillies clinched the NL East title for the second straight year. They also have a first-round bye, the NL's overall No. 2 seed and home-field advantage in the NLDS.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers — The Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 12th time in the past 13 years. They will be the No. 3 seed in the NL and host the Reds in the wild-card series.

4. Chicago Clubs – The Cubs will be making their first playoff appearance since 2020 and the first in a full-length season since 2018. They will have home-field advantage in their wild-card series with the Padres.

5. San Diego Padres – The Padres clinched their fourth postseason trip in six years and head to Chicago to meet the Cubs in a wild-card series.

6. Cincinnati Reds – The Reds waited until the last day of the regular season to clinch a playoff spot. They will head out west to face the Dodgers in a wild-card series.

