2025 Home Run Derby: Participants set, how to watch, start time

The MLB All-Star break is almost here, and that means it’s time for the Home Run Derby. Top hitters from around the league will compete to see who can hit the most home runs. With a mix of familiar names and up-and-coming players, it should be a fun night for baseball fans. Tune in to see who takes home the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby title.

Who will be participating in the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby?

So far, four players are in for the 2025 Home Run Derby contest. Here's who has officially joined the fray:

Notably, several prominent players have declined invitations to participate this year, including:

As the event approaches, more participants are expected to be announced.

What time does the Home Run Derby start?

The 2025 Home Run Derby will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 14th.

How can I watch the MLB Home Run Derby?

The 2025 Home Run Derby will be shown live on ESPN, ESPN.com, MLB.com and MLB.tv.

Where is the 2025 Home Run Derby located?

The 2025 Home Run Derby will take place at the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

What's the format for the 2025 Home Run Derby?

This year, the knockout round won't come until the semifinals. Instead, the opening round of the derby will feature all eight hitters competing, and the top four performers will advance to the semifinals. Players will then be seeded based on their home runs in the first round.

The longest home run will be used as a first-round tiebreaker.

There will also be a new pitch limit this year. Last year, pitchers could essentially throw as many pitches to the batter in their allowed time per round, but each round will end after a maximum number of pitches or when the allowed time runs out.

Other rules include:

The first two rounds of the derby will last three minutes, and the final round will last two minutes.

Each batter gets one 45-second timeout, but they can't be used during bonus periods.

Ties in the semifinals or finals result in a 60-second swing-off.

Who won the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby?

Below are the participants from last year's derby:

Teoscar Hernández brought home the derby crown with 14 home runs in the finals. He defeated Bobby Witt Jr who had 13.

