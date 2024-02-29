Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Three best MLB futures bets to make right now Published Feb. 29, 2024 9:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Major League Baseball’s Opening Day is only a month away and sportsbooks across America are loading up their respective betting menus.

Not only can you wager on regular-season win totals for every team along with the forever-popular awards and futures markets, but you can dabble on player totals for home runs, stolen bases, strikeouts and more.

You got the itch yet?

I’ve circled three season-long baseball bets for us to make as the calendar heads for March and yes, they’re all bets that I made personally.

Let's jump into the fun.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 33.5 home runs



This is a great buy-low spot on Vladdy Junior.

After blasting 48 homers in 2021, the soon-to-be 25-year-old followed up with 32 the year after and only 26 last year. The surprising power dip has baseball pundits scratching their heads, while bookmakers lower his totals.

Vladdy’s highest home run total ever was 39.5 heading into the ‘22 campaign, and now you can go "Over" 33.5 on a guy who has a whole lot to prove.

"I feel great," Guerrero Jr. recently told the Toronto Sun. "If you asked me this last year or a couple years ago, after the first game of spring training, I felt tired. But this year, my legs are there. The energy level is there."

I’m betting on Guerrero Jr. mashing a bunch of taters.

PICK: Guerrero Jr. (-105 @ FanDuel) Over 33.5 home runs

Bobby Witt Jr. Over 42.5 stolen bases



Baseball’s next superstar just oozes skill and speed.

Last season, Witt Jr. bashed 28 doubles, 11 triples and 30 homers, but his ability to burn around the bases was arguably the most impressive.

The former second-overall pick swiped 30 bases as a rookie in ’22 and followed it up with 49 steals last season. What’s even wilder is that he was caught 15 times. So he attempted a whopping 64 steals.

Who says bigger bases and less throwovers isn’t enticing?!

Assuming Witt Jr. stays healthy and plays 150 games, he should reach this number with ease. Also, his strikeouts were down last year and his on-base percentage improved by 25 points. Imagine if he’s better in 2024.

At the end of the day, speed kills and the Royals’ star has plenty.

PICK: Witt Jr. (-110 at DraftKings) Over 42.5 stolen bases

Oakland Athletics Over 56.5 wins



I know, I know…

You don’t want to bet on anything positive with the A’s because they’re awful. And while you’re not exactly wrong, the narrative is a smidge overblown.

After finishing 52-110 last season, the Oakland slash Las Vegas baseball conglomerate has one of the lowest season-win totals in recent memory. DraftKings is currently at [O/U] 56.5, the market floor, while most shops are at 57.5 and one Vegas sportsbook has 58.5.

Remember, last year’s win total opened around 60.

Veteran starters Alex Wood and Ross Stripling will be upgrades to last year’s feeble rotation and there are multiple talented rookies that should arrive and contribute throughout the year. And let’s be honest, there aren’t many everyday players that’ll be shipped out around the trade deadline.

Rock bottom is over and so is the organizational talent sale.

PICK: Athletics (-115 at DraftKings) Over 56.5 wins

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

