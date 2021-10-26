Major League Baseball 2021 World Series: Top plays from Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros Game 1 15 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Which team will be crowned the best in baseball: the Houston Astros or the Atlanta Braves?

It all starts with Game 1 of the World Series (live on FOX and streaming on the FOX Sports app), with the AL champions hosting the NL champions to start the proceedings at Minute Maid Park.

For a gander around Houston's home ballpark, including all of the quirks that come with it, check out Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman's home run tour of the stadium.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a tour of Minute Maid park, home of the Houston Astros. As the Atlanta Braves look to steal Game 1, Jordan and Jake discuss the history of Minute Maid Park and some of the key features of the baseball stadium.

Charlie Morton is on the bump to start Game 1 for the visiting Braves, with Framber Valdez getting the call for the Astros.

It's Game 1 of the World Series on FOX! Here are all of the best plays from the Fall Classic on Tuesday:

Chills

There is nothing quite like the national anthem at a massive sporting event. For Game 1, Keke Palmer belted out "The Star-Spangled Banner" in front of the fans in Houston.

Soler power

It took three pitches for the Braves to take an early lead, as Jorge Soler deposited a 2-0 sinker into the Crawford Boxes in left field.

Not only did Soler give the Braves an early lead, but he also made World Series history. That is the first time a leadoff hitter has hit a homer in the top of the first inning of Game 1 in World Series history.

And the RBIs kept coming, as Austin Riley drove in Ozzie Albies with a one-out double before the side was retired.

How's that for a quick start?

Taco time!

Thanks to Albies' swiping of second base in the top of the first inning, America won a free taco from Taco Bell. FOX Sports' very own Ben Verlander predicted Albies would be the one to get it done ahead of the game, too.

Jam session

The Astros knocked on the door in the bottom of the first, but Morton eventually got off the hook unscathed.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Kyle Tucker got ahold of a curveball and shot it to right, where Albies ranged to his left to gobble up the grounder and end the inning.

