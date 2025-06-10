PGA Tour 2025 U.S. Open odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated Jun. 10, 2025 7:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 125th U.S. Open tees off on Thursday, and bettors are diving into the action of the season's third major tournament.

Currently, No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler is the clear favorite at +275. It's been 16 years since a player was favored this heavily in the lead up to the tournament. The last was Tiger Woods at +175 in 2009.

Will Scheffler — who's never won the U.S. Open — be victorious at Oakmont Country Club?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 10.

U.S. Open Tournament Winner 2025

Scottie Scheffler: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jon Rahm: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Rory McIlroy: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Xander Schauffele: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Collin Morikawa: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Joaquin Niemann: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Shane Lowry: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Justin Thomas: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Sepp Straka: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Brooks Kopeka: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Corey Conners: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Viktor Hovland: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Russell Henley: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Ben Griffin: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Jordan Spieth: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

While Scheffler is the clear favorite to win at Oakmont, reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is second at +750.

DeChambeau won in 2024 by one stroke over Rory McIlroy, and if DeChambeau wins again this weekend, it will be the first time that there has been a back-to-back champion since Brooks Koepka's victories in 2017 and 2018.

Rounding out the top three are Jon Rahm and McIlroy at +1200.

At this year's PGA Championship, Rahm was tied for the lead with only seven holes left. However, he ended up finishing T-8. McIlroy, on the other hand, has captured a major this season, winning the Masters at Augusta earlier this year.

Further down the list as a long shot is Jordan Spieth at +7000. He won this tournament back in 2015 at Chambers Bay.

