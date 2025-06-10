2025 U.S. Open odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field
The 125th U.S. Open tees off on Thursday, and bettors are diving into the action of the season's third major tournament.
Currently, No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler is the clear favorite at +275. It's been 16 years since a player was favored this heavily in the lead up to the tournament. The last was Tiger Woods at +175 in 2009.
Will Scheffler — who's never won the U.S. Open — be victorious at Oakmont Country Club?
Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 10.
U.S. Open Tournament Winner 2025
Scottie Scheffler: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)
Bryson DeChambeau: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Jon Rahm: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Rory McIlroy: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Xander Schauffele: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Collin Morikawa: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Joaquin Niemann: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Ludvig Aberg: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Tommy Fleetwood: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Tyrrell Hatton: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Shane Lowry: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Justin Thomas: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Sepp Straka: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Brooks Kopeka: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Patrick Cantlay: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Corey Conners: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Viktor Hovland: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Russell Henley: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Ben Griffin: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Jordan Spieth: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Hideki Matsuyama: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
While Scheffler is the clear favorite to win at Oakmont, reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is second at +750.
DeChambeau won in 2024 by one stroke over Rory McIlroy, and if DeChambeau wins again this weekend, it will be the first time that there has been a back-to-back champion since Brooks Koepka's victories in 2017 and 2018.
Rounding out the top three are Jon Rahm and McIlroy at +1200.
At this year's PGA Championship, Rahm was tied for the lead with only seven holes left. However, he ended up finishing T-8. McIlroy, on the other hand, has captured a major this season, winning the Masters at Augusta earlier this year.
Further down the list as a long shot is Jordan Spieth at +7000. He won this tournament back in 2015 at Chambers Bay.