Torque GC Leads LIV Golf Adelaide Power Rankings After LIV Golf Riyadh Runner-Up

After an exciting week at ROSHN Group LIV Golf Riyadh, the golf world's attention turns to Australia to play arguably the most anticipated event on the schedule in LIV Golf Adelaide. The tournament will be played at The Grange Golf Club for the fourth consecutive year.

The course is a par 72 measuring 7,111 yards. The first three editions of the event featured birdies in bunches. Last year, however, the course firmed up for a difficult test.

Here are the power rankings for LIV Golf Adelaide for all 13 teams.

TEAM POWER RANKINGS

1. Torque GC

After finishing second in Riyadh, Torque GC enters Adelaide as the clear favorite. Last season, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz finished first, T2, T2 on the leaderboard, respectively. Ancer, who played for Fireballs GC in 2024 and 2025, also won the Australian Open in 2018, showing an affinity for strong play in Australia. Sebastian Munoz struggled in Adelaide in each of the past two seasons but is in strong current form. Torque looks as if they can be a powerhouse this season.

2. Legion XIII

With the depth of Legion XIII and the star power of Captain Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, it’s nearly impossible to rank the defending Team Champions any lower than second. Rahm, who finished second last week in Riyadh, put a new driver in play last week. Unsurprisingly, he remained dominant off the tee, leading the field by gaining 1.64 strokes with the big stick. The two-time major champion is going to be lurking on just about every leaderboard and will be the individual favorite in Adelaide where he finished sixth last season.

3. Ripper GC

Ripper GC is coming off a thrilling victory in Riyadh in both the individual and team competitions. The team’s newest and youngest member, Elvis Smylie, put on a show with accuracy and putting on the way to victory. Last season, Ripper finished ninth in Adelaide, which was a big dissapointment for the all-Aussie squad. With Captain Cameron Smith seemingly in better form and Lucas Herbert fresh off a top-10 finish last week, they’ll be primed for a better showing this week.

4. Fireballs GC

Last year, the Fireballs won LIV Golf Adelaide by six shots, but their roster looks a bit different in the 2026 version of the event. In 2025, they were led by Abraham Ancer, who’s no longer on the team. They were also without Josele Ballester, who joined the team at the midway point of the season. Their rising star David Puig finished fourth at the event last year and is coming off another strong performance last week in Riyadh where he finished T4. If Ballester can replicate Ancer’s 2025 performance and Luis Masaveu can have a better performance than he had last week (T37), the Fireballs have a legitimate shot to go back-to-back at one of the season’s biggest events.

5. 4Aces GC

The 4Aces GC Belgian duo was spectacular last week in Riyadh. Thomas Pieters finished T4 and Thomas Detry finished seventh to lead the team to a podium finish. Pieters led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green after putting new irons in play for the 2026 season. He’ll now return to a course where he finished T12 last season in peak form. The 4Aces captain, Dustin Johnson , showed some signs of life over the weekend. On Sunday, he shot an 8-under 64, one shot shy of the best round of the day.

6. Crushers GC

Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau shook off the competitive rust last week, finishing T17 in Riyadh. Although he’s certain to round into form soon, I’m not sure The Grange Golf Club is the place where the two-time U.S. Open champion will contend. Paul Casey had a strong week with his irons in Riyadh, gaining 5.80 strokes on approach for the week, which ranked third in the field.

7. Southern Guards GC

Southern Guards GC would like nothing more than to win LIV Golf Adelaide to enhance their rivalry with Ripper GC as we get closer to LIV Golf’s debut in South Africa. Last week, Captain Louis Oosthuizen was in contention over the first two days but struggled to keep up with the scoring pace over the weekend. Branden Grace is coming off a top-10 finish and could certainly feature on the leaderboard once again on a track that suits him at The Grange.

8. RangeGoats GC

Peter Uihlein was extremely close to earning his first LIV Golf win but fell just short. The big-hitting veteran had one of his best approach weeks in recent memory, leading the field by gaining over eight strokes on approach. Unfortunately, Uihlein’s RangeGoats GC teammates weren’t as successful in the season opener. If Bubba Watson’s team is to get on track this week, they’ll need balanced production from all four players.

9. Smash GC

Smash GC held the 54-hole lead last week in Riyadh, but an abysmal Sunday saw them freefall down the always-volatile team leaderboard. Surprisingly, new captain Talor Gooch struggled on Sunday while in contention. Gooch has won LIV Golf Adelaide before (2023) and may need to do so again to get Smash on the podium this week.

10. Korean Golf Club

Last week at LIV Golf Riyadh, Korean Golf Club Captain Byeong Hun An delivered an impressive top-10 finish (T9) in his LIV Golf debut. It was an encouraging start for the newly rebranded team, as An has the talent to become one of the league's standout performers when he's firing on all cylinders. Unfortunately, his three teammates didn't match that momentum: all finished T30 or worse, limiting their overall team contribution despite An's strong individual effort.

11. Cleeks Golf Club

Cleeks Golf Club has done an excellent job building a strong, distinctive identity off the course. Now, it's time for them to match that energy on the course as well. In Riyadh, their newest addition, Victor Perez, finished 54th while Richard Bland and Captain Martin Kaymer tied for 51st.

12. HyFlyers GC

HyFlyers GC was led both on and off the golf course by Captain Phil Mickelson last season. The charismatic lefty’s presence was sorely missed last week in Riyadh and he’ll be absent once again this week in Adelaide. The league’s youngest player, Michael La Sasso, dazzled in the first round last week but couldn’t maintain his momentum over the weekend, eventually finishing T41.

13. Majesticks Golf Club

Majesticks Golf Club struggled throughout much of 2025 and carried that form into the 2026 opener, finishing a disappointing 11th in Riyadh last week. Individually, none of the four players broke into the top 35: Laurie Canter led the team at T37. Co-Captain Lee Westwood sat out due to a wrist injury (suffered in pre-season prep) and will miss one more event before returning for LIV Golf's third stop in Hong Kong.

This piece is courtesy of Matt Vincenzi in partnership with LIV Golf.