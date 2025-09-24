PGA Tour
2025 Ryder Cup Teams: Full Rosters for Team USA and Team Europe
Published Sep. 26, 2025 8:20 a.m. ET
The Ryder Cup is one of golf’s most anticipated events, and the 2025 edition brings the drama to Bethpage Black in New York. With national pride on the line, both Team USA and Team Europe have finalized their rosters featuring major champions, rising stars and match play veterans. Here’s a look at both teams heading into the 2025 Ryder Cup.
2025 Ryder Cup Teams
Europe
Captain: Luke Donald
- Ludvig Åberg
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Viktor Hovland
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Rory McIlroy
- Jon Rahm
- Justin Rose
- Sepp Straka
U.S.
Captain: Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Harris English
- Ben Griffin
- Russell Henley
- Collin Morikawa
- Xander Schauffele
- J.J. Spaun
- Scottie Scheffler
- Justin Thomas
- Cameron Young
