2025 Ryder Cup Schedule: When Does it Start, Dates, Times

The Ryder Cup returns to U.S. soil in 2025, bringing the drama of match play to the iconic Bethpage Black course in New York. From Friday’s opening foursomes to Sunday’s decisive singles matches, fans can expect three days of intensity, rivalry and star-studded golf. If you’re looking for when and how to watch, here’s the complete schedule for the 2025 Ryder Cup, including dates and start times.

2025 Ryder Cup Schedule

The Ryder Cup will be broadcast across NBC, USA Network and Golf Channel throughout the week. Here’s the daily breakdown:

Friday, September 26: 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. ET (USA Network, Peacock)

Saturday, September 27: 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, September 28: 12–6 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

What are the Ryder Cup match times?

Below is the full slate of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.

Wednesday, September 24

Opening Ceremony: 4–5 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)

Friday, September 26

Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

Saturday, September 27

Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, September 28

Singles Matches: 12:02 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Closing Ceremony immediately following play (NBC, RyderCup.com)

What is the format of the Ryder Cup?

Foursomes

In foursomes, two players form a team but only one ball is used per hole. Teammates alternate shots until the hole is finished, and they also take turns hitting tee shots — one handles the odd-numbered holes while the other tees off on the evens. The side with the lower score wins the hole; if both sides match scores, the hole is halved.

Four-ball

In four-ball, each golfer plays his own ball, meaning four balls are in play on every hole. For each team, only the best individual score counts. The team with the lowest score among its two players wins the hole, while ties result in the hole being halved.

Singles

Singles matches pit one player from Team USA against one from Team Europe. As in other formats, the player with the lower score on a hole claims it, and ties lead to the hole being halved.

What are the Ryder Cup Teams?

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

U.S.

Captain: Keegan Bradley

How were the 2025 Ryder Cup teams selected?

Team USA Qualification

U.S. players can begin earning Ryder Cup points in 2024, with the qualification window running through the 2025 BMW Championship.

2024 Majors & Players Championship: 1 point per $1,000 earned for all players who make the cut at The Players and the four majors (Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, The Open).

2025 PGA TOUR Events: From January 1 through the BMW Championship (ending August 17, 2025), players will earn 1 point per $1,000 earned at all regular PGA TOUR events where they make the cut.

2025 Major Championships: Points are increased - 1.5 points per $1,000 earned for players making the cut at the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open.

Opposite-Field Events: No Ryder Cup points awarded.

At the close of the BMW Championship, the top six players on the U.S. Ryder Cup Points List will automatically qualify. Captain Keegan Bradley will then select six additional players as captain’s picks following the Tour Championship in late August.

Team Europe Qualification

Ryder Cup Europe has introduced a streamlined system for 2024–25. For the first time, only one Ryder Cup Points List will be used, with players earning points based on a new tournament banding structure approved by the DP World Tour Tournament Committee in consultation with Captain Luke Donald.

As in 2023, Europe’s roster will be made up of six automatic qualifiers from the points list, with the remaining six players chosen as captain’s picks.

