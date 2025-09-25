PGA Tour 2025 Ryder Cup Pairings: Full List of First Pairings Announced Updated Sep. 25, 2025 4:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first tee shot of the 45th Ryder Cup is almost here, and with it comes one of the biggest questions on both sides: Who’s playing with who? Check out everything you need to know about the 2025 Ryder Cup pairings:

2025 Ryder Cup Pairings

Friday Foursomes

Match 1: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas (7:10 a.m. ET)

Match 2: Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley (7:26 a.m. ET)

Match 3: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Collin Morikawa and Harris English (7:42 a.m. ET)

Match 4: Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland vs. Xander Schauffle and Patrick Cantlay (7:58 a.m. ET)

When were the Ryder Cup pairings announced?

At 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 25, the captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald revealed their choices live, alternating picks until all four Foursomes matches were set.

ADVERTISEMENT

How are the Ryder Cup pairings determined?

The Ryder Cup pairings are determined by the team captains. Over the past week at Bethpage Black, Bradley and Donald have been tinkering with practice groups, looking for chemistry, complementary skill sets and personalities that mesh. While practice rounds can provide a sneak peek, the final calls rest solely with the captains. Before the official announcement, each captain submits their lineup for Friday morning’s Foursomes to tournament officials without knowing who their counterpart has selected.

Below is how the pairing selection timing works out:

Friday Afternoon Four-Ball: Lineups submitted at 11:40 a.m. ET

Saturday Morning Foursomes: Submitted up to one hour after Friday afternoon play ends

Saturday Afternoon Four-Ball: Submitted at 11:40 a.m. ET

Sunday Singles: Submitted up to one hour after Saturday afternoon play concludes

2025 Ryder Cup Schedule

Below is the full slate of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.

Friday, September 26

Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

Saturday, September 27

Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, September 28

Singles Matches: 12:02 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Closing Ceremony immediately following play (NBC, RyderCup.com)

What is the format of the Ryder Cup?

Foursomes

In foursomes, two players form a team but only one ball is used per hole. Teammates alternate shots until the hole is finished, and they also take turns hitting tee shots — one handles the odd-numbered holes while the other tees off on the evens. The side with the lower score wins the hole; if both sides match scores, the hole is halved.

Four-ball

In four-ball, each golfer plays his own ball, meaning four balls are in play on every hole. For each team, only the best individual score counts. The team with the lowest score among its two players wins the hole, while ties result in the hole being halved.

Singles

Singles matches pit one player from Team USA against one from Team Europe. As in other formats, the player with the lower score on a hole claims it, and ties lead to the hole being halved.

What are the Ryder Cup Teams?

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

U.S.

Captain: Keegan Bradley

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more