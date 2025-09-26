2025 Ryder Cup Pairings: Friday's Afternoon Matches Announced
Team Europe jumped out to an early lead after Friday's morning foursomes, taking a 3-1 advantage in the 45th Ryder Cup. Check out everything you need to know about the Friday afternoon 2025 Ryder Cup pairings:
2025 Ryder Cup Pairings
Friday Afternoon Four Ball Foursomes
- Match 1: Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka vs. Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun (12:25 p.m. ET)
- Match 2: Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose vs. Ben Griffin and Bryson DeChambeau (12:41 p.m. ET)
- Match 3: Ludvig Åberg and Rasmus Højgaard vs. Cameron Young and Justin Thomas (12:57 p.m. ET)
- Match 4: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry vs. Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay (1:13 p.m. ET)
Friday Morning Foursomes Results
- Match 1: Rahm/Hatton defeated DeChambeau/Thomas (4&3)
- Match 2: Åberg/Fitzpatrick defeated Scheffler/Henley (5&3)
- Match 3: McIlroy/Fleetwood defeated Morikawa/English (5&4)
- Match 4: Schauffle/Cantlay defeated MacIntyre/Hovland (2UP)
How are the Ryder Cup pairings determined?
The Ryder Cup pairings are determined by the team captains. Over the past week at Bethpage Black, Bradley and Donald have been tinkering with practice groups, looking for chemistry, complementary skill sets and personalities that mesh. While practice rounds can provide a sneak peek, the final calls rest solely with the captains. Before the official announcement, each captain submits their lineup for Friday morning’s Foursomes to tournament officials without knowing who their counterpart has selected.
Below is how the pairing selection timing works out:
- Friday Afternoon Four-Ball: Lineups submitted at 11:40 a.m. ET
- Saturday Morning Foursomes: Submitted up to one hour after Friday afternoon play ends
- Saturday Afternoon Four-Ball: Submitted at 11:40 a.m. ET
- Sunday Singles: Submitted up to one hour after Saturday afternoon play concludes
2025 Ryder Cup Schedule
Below is the full slate of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.
Friday, September 26
- Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)
- Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)
Saturday, September 27
- Morning Foursomes: 7:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
- Afternoon Four-Balls: 12:25 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Sunday, September 28
- Singles Matches: 12:02 p.m.–6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
- Closing Ceremony immediately following play (NBC, RyderCup.com)
What is the format of the Ryder Cup?
Foursomes
In foursomes, two players form a team but only one ball is used per hole. Teammates alternate shots until the hole is finished, and they also take turns hitting tee shots — one handles the odd-numbered holes while the other tees off on the evens. The side with the lower score wins the hole; if both sides match scores, the hole is halved.
Four-ball
In four-ball, each golfer plays his own ball, meaning four balls are in play on every hole. For each team, only the best individual score counts. The team with the lowest score among its two players wins the hole, while ties result in the hole being halved.
Singles
Singles matches pit one player from Team USA against one from Team Europe. As in other formats, the player with the lower score on a hole claims it, and ties lead to the hole being halved.
What are the Ryder Cup Teams?
Europe
Captain: Luke Donald
- Ludvig Åberg
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Viktor Hovland
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Rory McIlroy
- Jon Rahm
- Justin Rose
- Sepp Straka
U.S.
Captain: Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Harris English
- Ben Griffin
- Russell Henley
- Collin Morikawa
- Xander Schauffele
- J.J. Spaun
- Scottie Scheffler
- Justin Thomas
- Cameron Young
