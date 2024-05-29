PGA Tour 2024 RBC Canadian Open odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated May. 29, 2024 5:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The PGA Tour goes international this week, as some of the sport's best golfers head north of the border for the RBC Canadian Open.

The event will be played at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ancaster, Ontario. It's a par-70 track that measures 7,084 yards.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Scottie Scheffler isn't in the field this weekend, but there's still a heavy favorite compared to the rest of the pack.

Rory McIlroy has the best odds to win this tournament, currently sitting at +360. The RBC Canadian Open has been kind to McIlroy in recent years, as he has won two of the last three events. He actually won the tournament the last time it was played at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, beating the rest of the field by seven strokes in 2019.

Tommy Fleetwood holds the second-best odds to win at +1800.

If you're looking to place a wager on a Canadian to win, Corey Connors has the best odds among all Canadian golfers at +2000. Nick Taylor, who won last year's tournament in his home country, has +6000 odds to repeat. Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin sit at +3500 and +5000 to win, respectively.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

Rory McIlroy: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Sahith Theegala: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Corey Conners: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Shane Lowry: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Cameron Young: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Alex Noren: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Sam Burns: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Maverick McNealy: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Adam Scott: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Mackenzie Hughes: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Keith Mitchell: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Tom Kim: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Aaron Rai: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

* Odds as of 5/29/24

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

A lot of my bets this week are based on course history and form, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Sahith Theegala +2000

Sam Burns +2500

Aaron Rai +3500

Akshay Bhatia +5000

Doug Ghim +6500



