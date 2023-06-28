National Football League 2023 Golf odds: Curry-Thompson vs. Mahomes-Kelce in The Match VIII Updated Jun. 28, 2023 3:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

We know Steph Curry and Klay Thompson can sink the 3-pointer. But what are the odds they sink a putt on a par 3 to halve the hole?

And for that matter, what are the odds that teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce hit paydirt by winning more holes than Curry and Thompson?

Fans and bettors will find out as Curry and Thompson of the NBA's Golden State Warriors take on Mahomes and Kelce of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs in The Match VIII — a made-for-TV event.

The Match VIII will be held Thursday at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and will be shown at 7 p.m. ET on TNT and truTV.

Let's dive into the odds to see which tandem will take the 12-hole tournament.

Match winner

Curry-Thompson: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Kelce-Mahomes: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

To lead first

Curry-Thompson: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Kelce-Mahomes: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Leader after three holes

Curry-Thompson: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Kelce-Mahomes: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Most par-3 winners

Curry-Thompson: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Kelce-Mahomes: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Most par-4 winners

Curry-Thompson: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Kelce-Mahomes: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Most par-5 winners

Curry-Thompson: -160 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Kelce-Mahomes: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Mahomes and Curry have both played in the event previously and both came up on the losing end.

The Chiefs QB and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in June 2022.

The 3-point king and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning lost to golfer Phil Mickelson and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley in 2020.

PREVIOUS RESULTS FOR THE MATCH

Nov. 23, 2018: Phil Mickelson def. Tiger Woods in 22 holes

May 24, 2020: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning def. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady, 1 up

Nov. 27, 2020: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley def. Steph Curry-Peyton Manning, 4 and 3

July 6, 2021: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers def. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady

Nov. 26, 2021: Brooks Koepka def. Bryson DeChambeau, 5 and 3

June 1, 2022: Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers def. Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes, 1 up

Dec. 10, 2022: Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas def. Rory McIlroy-Tiger Woods, 3 and 2

Are you ready to put some money down on The Match?

