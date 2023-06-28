National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers, J-E-T-S getting lots of B-E-T-S Updated Jun. 28, 2023 11:03 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Sure, the Kansas City Chiefs are atop the Super Bowl odds board. That’s to be expected, with Patrick Mahomes & Co. the defending champions. Likewise, the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles are the unsurprising No. 2 choice.

Of course, the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are all near the top.

But it’s an old quarterback in a new uniform who’s still creating the most interest in odds to win the Super Bowl – and several other betting markets, too. So says Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading for Caesars Sports.

Pullen took a little time during the lull of summer to talk Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Liability Leader

Way back in February, around the time the Chiefs edged the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Caesars Sports posted Super Bowl odds for the 2023-24 season. At that point, the Jets were a somewhat nondescript +3500 (bet $10 to win $360).

But in March, Rodgers revealed that he’d like to play for the Jets. And on April 24, just before the NFL Draft, the Jets landed Rogers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

In the wake of that deal, New York’s odds got as short as +1400. Now, the Jets remain in that neighborhood at +1500, the co-sixth choice alongside the Dallas Cowboys. And bettors have piled on the past couple of months.

"The Jets are sitting at 15-1 and are our biggest liability by a decent amount," Pullen said. "The Jets were a popular choice when we first put the odds up, which is not a surprise. If Rodgers can solidify that position and [help] the Jets improve on last year, they can be a playoff team."

New York got off to a promising start last season, sitting at 7-4 through 11 games, absolutely in the playoff picture. But the Jets imploded from there, going on an 0-6 nosedive to finish 7-10.

However, with Rodgers now in the mix, Pullen believes the Jets’ short odds have merit.

"I think 15-1 is a fair number. Once we get into the regular season, we’ll see if the hype is warranted," Pullen said.

Can Aaron Rodgers overcome Jets' offensive line issues? Colin Cowherd debates if Aaron Rodgers can overcome issues with the Jets’ offensive line.

Popular Prop Play

It’s not just the Super Bowl market creating excitement for Gang Green. Caesars Sports already has plenty of proposition bets on the board for every team. Among the props getting the most attention are two involving the Jets.

"Jets Yes/No to make the playoffs and Over/Under on regular-season win total, those are two of the most popular plays, other than the Super Bowl futures," Pullen said. "The Jets’ season win total is 9.5 (Over -145, bet $10 to win $16.90 total), so they’ve got to get to double-digit wins. People love to analyze the schedule and break it down game-by-game.

"The Jets are a popular selection to the Over. And they’re definitely capable of that on paper. But they don’t play the games on paper."

Indeed, it’s worth keeping in mind that the Jets are in the same division as Josh Allen and the Bills. Buffalo, a favorite much of last season to win the Super Bowl, is the +900 fourth choice to win the Big Game this coming season.

Plus, the Miami Dolphins – another AFC East rival – made the playoffs last year, narrowly losing to Buffalo in the wild-card Round. If Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, that’s another hurdle for the Jets to clear just to reach the postseason, let alone win a championship.

But on the Jets’ Yes/No to make the playoffs prop, Caesars has Yes a modest -150 favorite (bet $10 to win $16.67 total) and No a +125 underdog. And like every other Jets market, bettors aren’t shying away.

"Regular-season wins, Yes/No for the playoffs, Super Bowl, conference, division – those are all popular for the Jets and are definitely the ones with the most money on them," Pullen said.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

