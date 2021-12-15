College Football What Travis Hunter's flip to Jackson State means for the sport of college football 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By RJ Young

FOX Sports College Football Writer

Deion Sanders is 11-1 in his second season — following last spring — and first year at Jackson State. His Tigers are the Southwestern Athletic Conference champs and will represent the SWAC on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl.

But none of those wins will count as much as winning the signing of Travis Hunter — not a postseason bowl win, nor Sanders’ 2021 FCS Coach of the Year win.

Because on Wednesday, during the first day of the early signing period, Sanders flipped Hunter from Florida State — a Power 5 program and Sanders’ alma mater — to JSU.

In an interview Tuesday, Sanders called his shot.

"Signing day is tomorrow," he said. "I'm going on record to tell you guys we're going to shock the country. I'm telling you right now. You've heard it from me. We're going to shock the country."

Hunter is not just a five-star recruit but also the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class. He’s listed as a cornerback, but he can and likely will play receiver at JSU, too. He compares favorably to Heisman winner, Michigan alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson with regard to natural ability.

Hunter had been committed to FSU since March 2020. He is now the first No. 1 overall recruit to sign with an FCS school in the recruiting rankings era, and he’s the first in the rankings era to sign with a historically Black college or university.

Before the NCAA split college football into two divisions at the top in the 1970s — Division I and Division IAA eventually became FBS and FCS, respectively — HBCU football produced some of the best players in the country and some eventual Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Mississippi Valley State produced Jerry Rice. Grambling State produced Doug Williams. JSU produced Walter Payton.

That history specifically attracted Hunter to JSU.

"Jerry Rice, Doug Williams, and of course, JSU’s own Walter Payton," Hunter said in a statement. "Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community, and a life-changing place to play football."



Is Hunter's signing a game-changer for the sport?

Hunter is a player the college football world stopped for because he chose JSU. But no player picking any program — whether it's Alabama or Ohio State or JSU — is going to be overlooked when he's the No. 1 recruit in the country.

However, to ignore this moment or belittle it is to miss the point entirely. HBCU programs have been underfunded, overlooked and nearly forced to drop the sport at times. They have been simply surviving while other programs thrive. Even the HBCU football model acknowledges this, with the SWAC title game coming after the FCS playoffs begin.

Now, backing up, I get asked a bunch by those who don't follow HBCU football why Jackson State doesn't play in the FCS playoffs. Allow me to address that here.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (South Carolina State) and SWAC (JSU) champions are contractually obligated to play in the Celebration Bowl, which serves as the de facto Black College Football National Championship because the top two teams in HBCU football are in it. It’s held annually on the third weekend in December.

The game has been running in this function since 2015 and was recently re-upped for the next six years. It is the only active bowl game featuring two FCS programs, and it pays out $1 million to each conference. That’s a lot of money for these conferences.

And so, until all parties see fit not to include the best team from the MEAC and SWAC, respectively, in the Celebration Bowl, the two best HBCU programs in the country won’t play for an FCS national title.

Travis Hunter might force that change — along with a JSU program that is No. 15 in the FCS poll. With enough money and resources, the Celebration Bowl might not be necessary. But we’ve got a ways to go for that to be true for each conference. That's one more reason Hunter playing for Sanders at JSU is a big deal.

Now, HBCU football — especially at JSU — is beloved by its fans and has been played for 43 years in the FCS. There isn’t a real feeling among HBCU football fans that JSU or any other HBCU team needs an FCS national title to be validated. (Hunter's choosing JSU, though, is most definitely vindicating.)

But let's say the SWAC and MEAC find a way out of their agreement in the future. Imagine Sanders and Jackson State hoisting a national championship in part because players such as Hunter chose to embrace the culture and experience an HBCU could provide.

Again, I ask, is this a game-changer for the sport?

It certainly could be.

TEXAS (A&M) IS BACK

Following Texas’ most disappointing season since 2016 and its first season with five straight losses since 1956 — including a 57-56 loss to Kansas on the Forty Acres — Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian responded with enormous wins on the recruiting trail.

Beginning with a commitment from former No. 1 overall recruit and Ohio State Buckeye quarterback Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns vaulted into the No. 5 spot in the 2022 rankings. They trail No. 4 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama and No. 1 Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, with six weeks left until national signing day, the Aggies are poised to become the first program since 2010 not named Alabama or Georgia to finish a recruiting cycle with the No. 1 class in the country.

NEW HIRES, NEW LOWS

With Temple hiring Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton to become its new head coach, 28 FBS coaching jobs changed hands during this hiring cycle. More than half of those coaches were hired in the final two weeks leading up to the early signing period. Classes at most of those programs were decimated, and with little time left to recruit, new head coaches and their staffs needed to try to fill their coffers.

Some fared better than others. With the smoothest transition in the sport this year, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman finished the first day of the early signing period with the No. 7-ranked class.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables miraculously put together a top-10 class just eight days after accepting the job. For perspective, Big Ten champ Michigan ranks No. 9 and will play in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve.

LSU coach Brian Kelly, who is still filling out his staff, has the Tigers at No. 23.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning hired his offensive coordinator Wednesday morning after accepting the job over the weekend, and he still has the Ducks just outside the top 30. Lanning, 35, hired coordinators Kenny Dillingham (31) and Matt Powledge (34). All three coaches began their college coaching careers in the past decade. Their energy, enthusiasm and hunger will give them an edge in recruiting in years to come.

Mario Cristobal’s Miami ranks No. 60, and Billy Napier’s Florida ranks No. 62. However, Napier added five-star safety Kamari Wilson to the fold to give Gators fans a recruit to crow about.

Lincoln Riley’s USC lagged among those high-profile head-coaching hires. His 2022 class ranks No. 80.

For perspective, Toledo (78), Southern Miss (73) and Arkansas State (65) all ranked ahead of USC after the first day of the early signing period. However, with the resources and branding of the program, USC should have no problem finishing higher.

The question, with six weeks left in the cycle, will be how much higher.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young, and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube. He is not on a StepMill.

