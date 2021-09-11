College Football College Football Week 2 Top Moments: Oregon-Ohio State, Texas A&M-Colorado, more 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football is back in full swing!

Saturday brings a slew of exciting games, highlighted by a handful of heavyweight matchups.

No. 12 Oregon kicked things off with a road win against No. 3 Ohio State – its first win against the Buckeyes in program history – in front of a full house of lively fans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

And down in Memphis, two legendary former NFL stars – Deion Sanders and Eddie George – will face off as head coaches when Jackson State takes on Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic.

Here are the top moments from Saturday's action.

Toledo at No. 8 Notre Dame

A stunner

Raise your hand if you had the Fighting Irish trailing at halftime.

Ball State at No. 11 Penn State

Starting strong

The Nittany Lions made a statement early, as Noah Cain scored first for Penn State on this short run.

No. 5 Texas A&M at Colorado

Defending their turf

The Buffaloes charged down the field to put up six midway through the opening quarter, thanks to Jarek Broussard, to put the first points on the board against a rugged Aggies team.

No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 3 Ohio State 28

Coach Day's take

Before his Buckeyes took the field against the Ducks, Ohio State coach Ryan Day gave FOX Sports' Jenny Taft his thoughts on what it will take to hold off Oregon on Saturday.

On the move

In the first quarter, Anthony Brown pushed the Ducks downfield with this perfectly placed 19-yard dime.

Ducks strike first

It was a stalemate after the first frame, but it didn't stay that way for long. At the top of the second, CJ Verdell ran it in 14 yards for an Oregon touchdown.

Returning the favor

Midway through the frame, C.J. Stroud connected with Garrett Wilson to knot things up at 7.

Double trouble

As the minutes ticked down before the half, Verdell snagged his second score of the night, this time on a 14-yard shovel pass from Brown to put the Ducks up 14-7 heading into the break.

Third time's the charm

Oregon picked up right where they left off to start the third quarter, as Verdell broke out and found the end zone on this huge 77-yard run – good for his third score of the game.

Keeping it close

Ohio State fired back with this TD between Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to keep it a one-score game.

Run it back

That made things a little too close for comfort for Oregon, so Travis Dye extended the Ducks' lead with this TD – the third UO rushing score of the day – to go up 28-14 heading into the final frame.

Trading off

The Buckeyes cut it to a one-score game, at the top of the fourth, thanks to this run from TreVeyon Henderson …

… But Oregon's Moliki Matavao struck back with some fancy footwork of his own to put the Ducks up 35-21.

The Ducks enjoyed the double-digit lead for only a few short minutes before Stroud and Smith-Njigba connected for a second time for a Buckeyes TD, keeping Oregon within arm's reach at 35-28, but Ohio State wasn't able to seal the deal, and things ended there.

Oklahoma State 28, Tulsa 23

Quick on their feet

The Golden Hurricanes ' defense came up with huge stops on OSU 's first two drives of the game to keep things scoreless through the first quarter, but Oklahoma State came out strong in the second frame, as quarterback Spencer Sanders found Jaden Bray for a 26-yard TD – the first score of his Cowboy career.

Not so fast

A few minutes later, as the Cowboys attempted to charge down the field once again, Sanders' pass was intercepted by Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright and ran back from midfield for a TD to tie things up at 7 heading into halftime.

Reign Cane

In the third quarter, Deneric Prince found the end zone with ease to put the Golden Hurricanes up 14-7 midway through the frame.

All business

But Sanders had other ideas, finding Bryson Green for six to tie things up again at the top of the fourth.

No letting up

The two teams traded off a field goal and touchdown each as the final frame ticked down, but Tulsa, who trailed Oklahoma State 28-23, wasn't able to pull away with the win, and things ended there.

Here's the best of the rest:

The rout was on in Athens, with Georgia running the score up early and often against UAB.

Every single Black Knight carried an American flag in hand as they took the field at West Point ahead of Army's home opener against Western Kentucky.

At Spartan Stadium, Michigan State wasted no time getting on the board against Youngstown State with this tricky flea flicker.

East Carolina took it to the house on the first play of its game against South Carolina on this 75-yard bomb between wide receivers Tyler Snead and Jsi Hatfield.

In Tampa, Gators QB Anthony Richardson is putting on a show at Raymond James Stadium with his antics before and during Florida's game against South Florida.

After Auburn blocked Alabama State's 20-yard field goal attempt, Nehemiah Pritchett scooped up the ball and ran it back 80 yards for a Tigers TD.

No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Still to come!

