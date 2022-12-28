College Football Wednesday Bowl Game highlights: Military Bowl and more 17 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 college football bowl season is starting to heat up with four exciting matchups taking place on Wednesday, including the Holiday Bowl on FOX.

UCF (9-4) and Duke (8-4) kick the day off when they go head-to-head in the Military Bowl at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland at 2 p.m. ET. Kansas (6-6) will take on Arkansas (6-6) in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. ET.

In the nightcap, No. 15 Oregon (9-3) will face North Carolina (9-4) in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, California at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. To close out the day, Texas Tech (7-5) and Ole Miss (8-4) go head-to-head in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium at 9 p.m. ET.

Here are the top plays from Wednesday's bowl slate.

Military Bowl: UCF vs. Duke

Mo(o)re touchdowns this season

Jaquez Moore opened up the scoring by rushing for a 14-yard touchdown to give Duke a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

