Holiday Bowl highlights: Bucky Irving has Oregon up on UNC
Holiday Bowl highlights: Bucky Irving has Oregon up on UNC

3 mins ago

The 2022 college football bowl season continues on Wednesday night on FOX and the FOX Sports app, as No. 15 Oregon (9-3) takes on North Carolina (9-4) in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Both teams are looking to end their respective seasons on a high note. Bo Nix and Oregon climbed as high as No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings but lost two of its last three games, missing the Pac-12 Championship Game. 

Meanwhile, Drake Maye and North Carolina have lost their last three games, including a 39-10 drubbing at the hands of Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Furthermore, both teams have a losing record in bowl games, with Oregon at 15-20 and North Carolina at 15-21.

Here are the top plays from the Wednesday night matchup.

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina

Pregame scene

Each team was featured in its own, fun pregame hype video.

Quack!

Six plays, 54 yards and Oregon was up 7-0 just four minutes into the game.

Oregon's Bucky Irving pushes through for a touchdown

Oregon's Bucky Irving pushes through for a touchdown

UNC with an impressive response

Maye brought the Heels back, however, leading an impressive drive that ended with his 36th touchdown pass of the season.

Drake Maye throws a dime to Andre Greene Jr. to tie it up

Drake Maye throws a dime to Andre Greene Jr. to tie it up

Bucky does NOT stop here

Bucky Irving scored his second touchdown of the game early in the second quarter, dashing 66 yards to pay dirt as the Ducks took a 14-7 lead. The sophomore had 107 yards on just five carries to this point.

